PGA Tour Analyst Points Out Big Shift in Jordan Spieth’s Game That No One is Talking About

Given his recent performances, Jordan Spieth isn’t the absolute favorite to win in golf tournaments. The idea of him contending in the majors only seems farther away from reality. Right? Well, not really, if you ask the insiders of the Golf Channel.

In fact, they believe fans might witness his comeback sooner than they expect. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see him win next year,” Brendan Porath said in the 5 Clubs podcast.

His sub-30 finishes in his last three starts don’t quite sit well with that statement. However, a better look at what derailed him will help paint a better picture of the insiders’ perspectives. Plaguing his 2024 season, everyone knows Spieth sustained a career-ending wrist injury in May 2023. The extensor carpi ulnaris (ECU) tendon popped out of its sheath. That seriously affected his game, turning into agonizing pain every time his club hit the turf. After his surgery in 2024, fans didn’t expect a full-blown return to the Tour.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Jordan Spieth managed multiple flashes of brilliance in his 2025 season. Coming fresh off his surgery in August 2024, Spieth kicked off 2025 with a remarkable T4 finish at the WM Phoenix Open (16-under). It’s safe to say the American pro golfer left jaws hanging with this start.

He recorded other commendable finishes, including a T9 at the Cognizant Classic and a 4th-place finish at the CJ Cup Bryson Nelson. Even in the FedEx Cup standings, Spieth has quietly climbed back into the ranks to 56th after falling to 70th.

“He’s like, I think, 56th in the FedEx Cup right now, so hopefully he’ll get in those first couple signature events. Coming off that wrist injury, you don’t know what it’s going to be like, and I thought he had a really solid season,” Johnson Wagner commented.

As Wagner pointed out, Spieth’s wrist looks to be in a much better condition than it was at the beginning of the year. At the Memorial tournament, Spieth finished T7th at 1-under. After shooting 6 birdies and 6 bogeys, he finished even par on the third round. However, as Spieth himself shared, it was the best he felt since his comeback from his wrist surgery.

“It just felt like it was close to really good,” Spieth revealed. “The game’s feeling better and better. I feel like I’m hitting my positions on — call it half or 75 percent of the swings when I was searching for one or two in a round, even as recent as a month or two ago. It’s trending in the right direction.”

For someone close to getting his career grand slam back in 2o15, finding rhythm back in the Tour doesn’t feel like an issue. Not at least with his wrist being much healthier than just a year ago. “I do see him getting in contention in majors, and I see him winning again, hopefully soon,” Wagner explained his stance.

Gary Williams agreed with Wagner, as he pointed out his familial stability off the course. That would translate into mental clarity, further fuelling his competitive spirit, as Williams noted. However, if that claim wasn’t already outcast enough as per the rest of the media, Williams revealed a much shocking prediction. “He is incredibly comfortable with who he is, but is also still intensely competitive. Brendan, I think he’s going to win in 26, and I think that he will contend at Augusta National because he always does.”

Yes, the Masters. Right after one of his most brutal and painful golfing stretches, the chances of him contending for the Green Jacket might feel slim. But numbers seem to favor him.

Jordan Spieth’s improving game in the 2025 season

Jordan Spieth might not already be back among the elites in terms of his PGA Tour stats, but his improvements suggest that Spieth is already ready to find his groove again. In the week of the Memorial Tournament, Spieth recorded some of his best stats all year. The pro gained 3.912 shots on approach, 1.812 off the tee, and 2.380 around the green. These numbers reflect a significant comeback in his form.

His overall stats for the year have seen an upward trend, too. Spieth recorded positive changes across SG off the tee (0.190), approach (0.097), and around the green (0.209). However, across his last five starts right before the Masters, his improvements were slightly better, showcasing his ability to get back in form when needed. His Strokes Gained Off-the-Tee stood around 0.302, Approach at 0.173, and Around-the-Green at 0.569.

Moreover, his driving distance of over 300 yards highlights his power even through an injured wrist. When we take a look at his Masters history, the American golfer only missed cuts twice in his last five starts. That is owed to the brutal ECU injury, first nagging Spieth around 2017 before popping off in 2023.

Despite that, Jordan Spieth finished T4 for the Masters in 2023, finishing 7-under for the tournament. This year, he finished right outside the top-10, at T14 (3-under). After the 2024 missed cut, this is a significant improvement. In fact, his wrist injury might have helped him dial into his game better and perfect his swing while away.

“Having to take three months off swinging forces you to come back and be wet concrete,” Speith explained. “I don’t want to put too much pressure on a hot start. I just want to get back into a rhythm. This is by far the longest I’ve gone between tournament rounds.”

Given Spieth’s outstanding comeback, Brendan Porath of the 5 Clubs podcast agreed to Williams. However, he believes there’s only one issue the golfer would have to address. “He’s still got some nice pop there. He’s in it a long way. Needs to tighten up the iron game just a little bit. But yeah, I’m with you,” Porath added.

Ultimately, whether Jordan Spieth is truly able to live up to these expectations depends on his performance and his attitude entering the tournament. But right now, it feels possible to witness another contention next year.