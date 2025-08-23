PGA Tour Announces Controversial Rule Change at East Lake for 3rd Straight Day Despite Widespread Complaints

Looks like the PGA Tour thrives in backlash. The kind of decisions it takes definitely proves it. After heavy criticism for rolling out preferred lies in the first two rounds, they doubled down instead of backing off. Now, with Round 3 underway, the Tour has once again implemented preferred lies – almost as if the noise only fuels their resolve.

Preferred lies basically let players pick up and place their ball on a better patch of grass, even in the fairway. Fans hate it because it softens the challenge and feels like the Tour is sanitizing the game instead of letting golfers grind it out. This disdain was witnessed during the first round when the fans went overboard with their criticism, calling the Tour a “joke” and an “unserious organization.”

But instead of taking notes, the PGA Tour went ahead with implementing the rule once again for the third round. Taking to X, the official account of PGA TOUR Communications tweeted, “Preferred lies will be in effect for round three of the TOUR Championship.” And very obviously, the golf purists were triggered once again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

To many, this might come as a move taken to ease it for Scottie Scheffler. This season, the world number 1 has been very vocal with his frustration over this “odd rule.” “I just have to deal with the consequences of those rules,” he said after a disastrous first round in the 2025 PGA Championship. He is currently in 6th position on the scoreboard with a total of 8-under par. And some fans are quick to take a jibe at it. “Just wire Scottie all the money now,” one critic commented.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…