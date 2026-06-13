PGA Tour Announces Last-Minute Changes for Final Round of $9.8M Event Amid Uncertain Conditions

Just as the RBC Canadian Open 2026 was building toward a thrilling Sunday finish, the PGA Tour stepped in with a major change. Poor weather is closing in at TPC Toronto. With the leaderboard packed heading into the weekend, tournament officials had to alter plans at the $9.8 million event due to inclement weather.

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“Due to Sunday’s forecast for inclement weather at the RBC Canadian Open, tee times for the final round will run from approximately 10:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m. ET in groups of three from tees 1 and 10,” the PGA Tour Communications updated with an X post.

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In the first two rounds, the event saw exceptional performances from many elite players, including Sam Burns, Brooks Koepka, Keith Mitchell, and Tommy Fleetwood. While these stars and many others in the field looked in control to keep the momentum going, the PGA Tour had to make these schedule changes.

The PGA Tour has not yet prepared the weather chart for Sunday. However, the weather forecast for Ontario, Canada, shows an 85% chance of precipitation. Chances are highest in the early morning at around 8:00 a.m. and in the afternoon at around 2:00 p.m. So, the management is aiming to complete as much play as possible within that window to avoid the risk of pushing the event to a Monday finish.

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The new tee times differ significantly from the standard weekend timings. For instance, tee times for Round 3 at the RBC Canadian Open 2026 began at 7:15 am and ran until 1:45 pm, as professionals who made the cut played in groups of two. Professionals now have a two-hour, 15-minute window, a reduction from six and a half hours.

This is not the first time weather has affected play at the RBC Canadian Open. In 2024, when the event was played at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club, the Pro-Am was postponed by nearly five hours. The management had to close the course to spectators on Tuesday. However, no weather delay was reported during the four rounds of the professional game.

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But before that, in 2018, rainstorms, high winds, and lightning caused a 1-hour, 46-minute suspension from 3:26 to 5:12 p.m. during Round 1. The event was held at Glen Abbey Golf Club that year, and over 50 professionals played in darkness, unable to complete rounds before suspension. It continued on Friday.

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In 2009, Glen Abbey saw over seven hours of rain delay in Round 1, forcing suspension because of darkness.

But this is not the only event to suffer this fate recently. Weather-driven trios and split tee changes have become the norm for PGA Tour events.

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Other PGA Tour events with weather-driven tee changes

The PGA Tour changed tee times and structure at four events this season alone. One of them came to the Cadillac Championship 2026. The weather forecast showed scattered thunderstorms throughout the day. Thus, the management went for 9:40 a.m-11:42 a.m. tee times for the final round. Just like at the RBC Canadian Open, golfers teed off in a group of three instead of two.

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When Rory McIlroy played his first event, the Truist Championship, a signature event that often sees pairs, after the Masters, he too faced a weather-driven trio format.

“Due to impending inclement weather in Thursday’s forecast, tee times for the first and second round of the Truist Championship will be adjusted to approximately 11 a.m.–1 p.m. ET in groups of three off Nos. 1 and 10,” PGA Tour Communications wrote in an X post.

The final rounds of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am also saw similar changes in tee times, groups of trios, and split starts.

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What’s happening at the RBC Canadian Open 2026 is nothing new. Weather-related schedule adjustments have become common for the PGA Tour, but whether that would be enough to finish the final round at TPC Toronto on time remains to be seen.