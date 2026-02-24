PGA Tour Announces Major $5M Move as Brooks Koepka Return Becomes Official

Joburg Open Brooks Koepka Smash GC on the 8th tee during the 1st round of LIV Golf Singapore presented by Aramco, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore. 14/03/2025. Picture Steven Flynn / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Steven Flynn Copyright: xStevenxFlynnx *EDI*

Brooks Koepka’s quick reinstatement on the PGA Tour through the Returning Member Program sent major shockwaves across the golf world. He accepted all the program’s conditions to return, including a $5 million charitable donation. Now, the 5x major winner made good on his commitment, as revealed by the PGA Tour.

“As announced with Brooks Koepka’s reinstatement to the PGA Tour via the Returning Member Program, Koepka is making a $5 million charitable donation,” the PGA Tour wrote in its official statement shared through an X post. “Eligible members will have the opportunity to select a beneficiary of their choice.”

Of the $5 million donation, $1 million will go to the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation. It is the primary charitable recipient of Koepka’s hometown event, the Cognizant Classic. $1.5 million is given to different charitable beneficiaries selected by the American professional and approved by the PGA Tour.

Who gets the remaining $2.5 million is up to the PGA Tour. The organization will equally distribute it among approved beneficiaries selected by the PGA Tour members. This could be their own foundations or other charities they support. The tour will release the list of player-selected beneficiaries when they have an update about the same.

