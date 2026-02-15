PGA Tour Brings Back Widely-Disliked Rule as Pebble Beach Conditions Worsen

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is headed towards a dramatic finish. With three rounds of action-packed golf done and dusted, it is now time for the big final to unfold. However, while Akshay Bhatia holds the top spot on the leaderboard, his claim to fame will not be an easy task. Partly due to a stacked competition, and partly due to the volatile weather, which compelled the PGA Tour to make a major change.

“Preferred lies in effect for the final round at Pebble Beach. Winds gusting to 35 mph will magnify the challenge. Hold on to your hats, it’s going to be a wild day,” read an update from Adam Schupak on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The preferred lies, also known as ‘winter rules,’ give golfers the leverage to lift, clean, and place the ball. However, this is usually permitted within the 6-inch to one club-length range. It also does not attract penalties on fairways or fringes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, despite a close battle on the greens, the weather gods have been particularly merciless. While the opening couple of days witnessed soft conditions, the weather deteriorated on Saturday. In order to cope with the adverse conditions, the tee times were moved up, split between 7:22 and 9:46 am.

But all of the safety measures turned out to be futile on Sunday. With forecasts of heavy storms accompanied by rain, the golfers might have to resort to the preferred lies rule in order to try and negate the conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

This is a developing story…