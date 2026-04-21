PGA Tour CEO Admits His Plans for Bryson DeChambeau & Co. Amid LIV Golf Demise Rumors

Golf’s civil war may not be over, but one side’s exit signs are getting easier to read, with reports swirling about LIV Golf’s financial future. And PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp was asked directly this week whether a defined path back exists for Bryson DeChambeau, and his answer was quite telling.

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Speaking on the Pat McAfee show on Monday, Rolapp was pressed on whether the tour had a clear player-by-player process in place for welcoming LIV golfers back, or whether the organization wanted to simply react as situations arose. The CEO didn’t deny either.

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“I think we’re thinking about it,” Rolapp said. “We’re reading all the same headlines you’re reading. We don’t know what’s going on over there. We know those guys are under contract. We’ll respect that.”



The comments came after golf reporter Ryan French posted that he had heard from multiple sources that a bombshell announcement on LIV’s future was imminent, with claims ranging from players going unpaid to a power cut at the venue over an unpaid bill. LIV CEO Scott O’Neil pushed back, insisting the season would continue as planned, but the noise has not stopped.

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However, the question to Rolapp was specifically about Bryson DeChambeau and Co. Bryson’s original LIV contract of $125 million expires at the end of the 2026 season, and whether the Tour has a plan is not clear. DeChambeau said earlier this year that contract talks with LIV were progressing, that alignment was still being sought, and there was no doubt he’d stay if a deal could be reached. But that was before shutdown rumors started swirling.

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Reports have since emerged that DeChambeau is seeking a new LIV deal worth $500 million, a figure that looks increasingly uncertain given the league’s financial questions. So, he could leave, just like Brooks Koepka. Koepka left LIV in December 2025 and was reinstated through the Tour’s returning-member program, which required a $5 million charitable donation and left him ineligible for the FedEx Cup bonus and the Player Equity Program for 5 years.

The same program was offered to DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith before a February deadline, and all three had turned them down. DeChambeau said at that time he was contracted through 2026. Rahm echoed the same. Smith was more blunt: “I’ve made my bed, and I’m going to sleep in it. That was January, and the situation looks different now.”

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While many things remain uncertain, Rolapp concluded his remarks with a broader statement of intent. “So we’re thinking about it. We’ll react when we have an opportunity to react. But right now we’re focused on making the PGA Tour better. I’m interested in whatever makes the PGA Tour better. That has no limits.”

For now, the clearest example of what the path might actually look like (for some) belongs to Patrick Reed.

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Reed’s Return Puts the Process in Perspective

Patrick Reed didn’t wait for the situation to resolve itself. The 2018 Masters champion made a decisive move in January, and it happened quickly. Reed had attended LIV’s preseason media event in Florida and was expected to play in Riyadh. However, he had not signed a new deal for 2026, which meant he was technically a free agent.

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After discussing with his wife and team, Reed decided that the best course of action was to return home in order to be closer to his family. By late January, the Tour confirmed his return plan, aiming for full membership by the 2027 season.

However, Reed’s path back differs from Koepka’s. He did not qualify for the Returning Member Program, which requires winning a major or The Players championship between 2022 and 2025. Instead, Reed found an alternative route. Since he resigned his PGA Tour membership in 2022 without violating any Tour regulations, he avoided further disciplinary action. The trade-off for this decision is a one-year suspension from his last LIV appearance, meaning he can become eligible to return on August 25, 2026.

In the meantime, he has made the most of his opportunities. Reed won the Dubai Desert Classic in January and the Qatar Masters in February, securing a runner-up finish in between those events. As a result, he is currently at the top of the Race to Dubai standings. He has already accumulated more points than necessary to secure one of the ten PGA Tour cards awarded to the top finishers on the DP World Tour.