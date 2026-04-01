PGA Tour CEO Among First To Respond As Tiger Woods Announces Break After DUI Arrest

President Donald Trump had predicted that Tiger Woods would not play at Augusta National this year. And that’s precisely what happened. Within days of his rollover car crash and DUI arrest, Woods announced that he’s stepping away for now and is prioritizing his lasting recovery. Within minutes of Woods’s announcement, the PGA Tour CEO issued a statement supporting him, along with others.

“Tiger Woods is one of the most influential figures the sports world has ever known. Over the last year, I have come to deeply appreciate Tiger not only for his impact on the game but also for his friendship and the perspective he has shared with me as I joined the golf industry,” Rolapp announced in the statement on Woods. “My thoughts are with him and his family as he takes this step, for which he has my full respect and support.”

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Woods is a key asset for the PGA Tour, not just for his illustrious golf career but also as a board member. Rolapp appointed Woods as the head of the Future Competition Committee back in 2025 to help reshape the Tour. That is proof of the amount of trust that the PGA Tour CEO has in the 82x PGA Tour winner. After all, he wouldn’t give the power to create the best schedule and product for the 2027 season to just anybody.

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And Tiger Woods has also responded in kind. When Rolapp was appointed as the CEO, Woods stood in his support and called it a win for the Tour and the fans. Their shared goal of growing the PGA Tour and improving the golf landscape in the country strengthens their mutual respect.

Even the official statement from the PGA Tour regarding the controversy surrounding Woods had a similar opinion to that of Rolapp.

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“Tiger Woods is a legend of our sport whose impact extends far beyond his achievements on the course. But above all else, Tiger is a person, and our focus is on his health and well-being. Tiger has our full support as he takes this important step.”

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Even Augusta National supported Woods’s decision. Fred Ridley, the chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club, released a statement to show his stance regarding the situation. And that put down all rumors, with people thinking Woods would come to Augusta to watch.

“Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament fully support Tiger Woods as he focuses on his well-being. Although Tiger will not be joining us in person next week, his presence will be felt here in Augusta,” Ridley stated.

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For Tiger Woods, whose career has been defined by both unparalleled dominance and deeply public setbacks, this moment feels different. Woods reflected on the seriousness of the situation through a statement.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery,” he announced in a statement.

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“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return to a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones, and myself at this time.”

Responding to Woods’ statement, Paige Spiranac took to X and reassured her support for the 15x major champion. Her support went beyond the golf course and towards Woods as a human being.

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“I think we are all rooting for Tiger. Not as a golfer, but more importantly as a person. None of us can fathom what he’s been through both emotionally and physically. Not excusing any behavior, but I hope he’s able to get the help he needs in peace without the whole world dogpiling on him in a very difficult situation.”

Woods had to step away from the course for a long time due to his persistent injuries. He ruptured his Achilles tendon in March 2025, and later in October 2025, he underwent his seventh back surgery to fix a collapsed disc, disc fragments, and a compromised spinal canal around the L4 and L5 vertebrae.

He was probably all set to make a return at the 2026 Masters Tournament. But the March 27 crash brought a different storyline. He was later spotted practicing his swings. He has now pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge and has hired his 2017 attorney, Douglas Duncan, to help him navigate the jury trial.

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With everything going on, what do some of the significant people of the golf world think?

What does the golf world think of Tiger Woods’s recent situation?

Golfers like Anthony Kim and Kevin Kisner gave their honest opinion regarding Woods’ sticky situation. Kisner expressed his desire to see Woods swinging at Augusta National, while AK extended his best wishes for Woods’ sobriety. Many people expressed their support for the 50-year-old and wished him a swift recovery, although some, such as Mark Lye, were not pleased with the situation Woods has found himself in.

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“The first domino should be to take Tiger’s name off the LA Open Genesis (Genesis Invitational)…not a good look. Next, the Hero [World Challenge]. As a former player myself, as well as a broadcaster, I couldn’t even show my face again. His kids will suffer as well, shameful and selfish,” Lye wrote in a post on X.

Woods had filed his registration for the upcoming 2026 U.S. Senior Open scheduled for the summer. And with that, he might consider returning to compete in early July 2026, provided his legal battle and injuries have completely healed.