PGA Tour CEO Bashes Good Good Golf’s ‘Disappointing’ Response on Controversial Callaway Ad

Good Good Golf and Callaway Golf partnered for a co-branded driver, but the ad for the product didn’t sit well with the audience. The ad showed Good Good co-founder Garrett Clark shoving fellow creator Alexis Miestowski to the ground. Clark then stood over her and said, “Do not touch my new driver.” The ad faced heavy backlash, as viewers found it distasteful, violent, and discriminatory. While both companies removed the video and issued an apology, the controversy continued and has now reached the PGA Tour.

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Speaking ahead of the Tour Championship at a press conference, Rolapp was asked if Good Good took sufficient responsibility.

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“I think initially no. I think what we saw was concerning. It’s clearly not aligned with PGA Tour values. We take it very seriously. I think their initial response was disappointing. It was a bit defensive and late, but I think their responses are getting better. We’ve seen some things this morning, we’ve had some conversations with them so we’ll continue to monitor and work with them going forward, but no we were disappointed with what we saw,” he said.

Good Good acknowledged on social media that the depicted actions did not align with their brand values or commitment to inclusivity. But Rolapp noted that the apology came too late. However, the PGA Tour is in constant communication with the brand, and Rolapp sees some progress. The Tour’s stance has changed because of that.

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Initially, a PGA Tour spokesperson bluntly said that the Tour does not “condone violence in any form” and that the deleted video does not reflect its values of inclusivity and respect.

But as Rolapp highlighted, the responses are becoming better. As a result, the Good Good Championship appears likely to proceed. Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa’s Fazio Canyons Course will host the Good Good Championship from November 12 to 15, 2026. It will be part of the FedExCup Fall schedule.

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When asked about the same, Rolapp said that the two organizations are in a fluid situation. But the progress made in the last 24 hours has encouraged them to monitor the situation further before committing to any decision.

This comes after Callaway Golf CEO Chip Brewer released a second statement following the ad.

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“That approval should never have happened. Mistakes were made, and we are taking the matter very seriously,” Brewer said in the statement.

He also noted that the company conducted an internal investigation and has already made changes to its approval process.

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This is much better than the last statement, which focused more on Good Good’s response. The initial statement acknowledged that the content was disappointing, but praised Good Good for addressing the issue. Now, the company is taking accountability for its actions and has made progress in preventing the same from recurring.

For now, the PGA Tour appears willing to give Good Good Golf an opportunity to show that it has learned from the controversy. With both Good Good and Callaway taking greater responsibility and reviewing their internal processes, the focus will now be on their actions moving forward.