PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp Gives 7-Word Cryptic Answer About $9.6M Detroit Event

Golf fans in Detroit are set for a treat this weekend as the 2025 Rocket Classic tees off, despite being squeezed between two big events, the U.S. Open and the Travelers Championship. With a surprisingly strong field featuring Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, and Rickie Fowler, the question on everyone’s mind is: Can the Rocket Classic keep attracting top talent in the years to come?

The new PGA Tour CEO has finally weighed in, offering a response that’s perhaps a little sly and cryptic about the future of the event now in its sixth year in Detroit. Ahead of the $9.6M worth 2025 Rocket Classic, Rolapp met the local media and said, “I technically haven’t even started this job yet. I start later this summer. So I don’t have an update [for] you, but I will say is everything I’ve experienced in just a couple days here, it’s been great. It’s been positive.”

Perhaps that’s not the kind of answer the fans seek, however, Rolapp continued, “Every time I come to Detroit, the growth and the change and revitalization of the city is palpable, which is great to see. So I don’t know where we stand, but, so far, my experience here has been great.” However, Rolapp, who has spent plenty of time in Detroit with the NFL, notably the NFL Draft in 2024, understands the importance of the city. He said, “The momentum behind the city is fantastic. It is a great sports city. It’s a great sports state.”

His responses are a little tricky, considering a few things: The Rocket Classic is contracted through 2026, with a 2027 option that Dan Gilbert’s Rocket Companies must decide on in the coming weeks. Although the Rocket Classic isn’t one of the 8 signature events on the PGA Tour’s list, the gap between signature events and regular Tour events has caused sponsors like Rocket Companies to hesitate, despite their conservative investment of over $200 million in the PGA Tour over the past decade.

The Detroit News recently reported that under new leadership, Rocket is reconsidering its support for the PGA Tour, questioning whether the tour adequately reciprocates, particularly regarding scheduling and player fields. If Rocket, which invests over $15 million as a title sponsor, decides to allocate its funds elsewhere, another local company might step in to show interest. And then there’s another thing: the tight schedule, and even the PGA Tour pros are well aware of that.

PGA Tour pros hope a lenient schedule will keep Detroit on the circuit’s map

The 2025 PGA Tour season schedule is sparking debate, particularly with the Rocket Classic sandwiched between the Travelers Championship and the U.S. Open. This tight timeline poses challenges for top players who typically play around 20 events a year and prefer not to compete in consecutive weeks. With 39 regular-season tournaments and three playoff events, elite golfers must make tough decisions about which events to prioritize, especially regarding signature events and majors. In such cases, they often leave out tournaments like the Rocket Classic.

Collin Morikawa expressed his frustration regarding the scheduling conflicts. He stated on Wednesday ahead of the 2025 Rocket Classic, “It’s hard, because as much as we would like to play, trust me, we would love to go to new cities, see other places, see other areas.” Morikawa, who made his Detroit debut in 2023 and lost in a playoff to Rickie Fowler, added, “But you just have to build ’em around certain signature events and majors for us, you know?” This sentiment reflects a broader concern among golfers about balancing their commitments while still engaging with fans and communities across the country.

And then comes Rickie Fowler, who has similar concerns. Rickie Fowler shared a nuanced perspective on the issue, acknowledging the benefits of signature events that bring together the best players in the world. He remarked on Wednesday, “There’s a lot of time and effort invested to having this tournament be what it’s become,” emphasizing the importance of the Rocket Classic to the local community. Fowler added that he “enjoyed getting to spend time in Detroit and get to know more about Detroit, because this is a part of the country where we don’t get to a whole lot. There’s only a few tournaments up in this general area.” Now, only Brian Rolapp can tell what the future holds for Detroit.