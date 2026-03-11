PGA Tour CEO Ignores Complaints From Pros as He Makes Bold Decision on Signature Tournaments

For a while, a lot of rumors have been flying around the 2027 PGA Tour schedule. Amid all that, there are reports that the Tour will reduce the events to between 20 and 25. And all of them will be like the Signature Events with bigger prize pools. While players and analysts have speculated for months, the PGA Tour’s future may have just been decided not on the course, but in a boardroom. And the plan involves a shift in the very definition of a Tour event, as highlighted by CEO Brian Rolapp.

“Emphasis late January to early September, roughly 21-26 tournaments on first track of elevated events. A) Double current number of 8 signature events. B) Second track of events that ladder up to elevated events,” Golf Channel’s Brentley Romine reported as one of the six themes Brian Rolapp revealed about the new competitive model.

The tour currently features eight signature tournaments in the 2026 season. However, the new CEO suggested that the number could rise. He said that no decisions have been made yet. However, the decision-maker did highlight a few themes.

The plan centers on a main season running from late January to early September. This will likely prevent viewership competition from the NFL. Across these months, there could be roughly 21 to 26 elevated events. The Signature Events could double to 16 or even more. There will also be a second track of events that feed into the top tier.

Besides that, the PGA Tour is also considering more consistent fields. Ideally, it would be around 120 players, moving away from small-field, no-cut formats. There are plans to start the season with a marquee event at an iconic West Coast venue.

For the new schedule and venues, the aim will be to explore opportunities in major markets such as New York, Chicago, Boston, and San Francisco. Rolapp also discussed a promotion-and-relegation system. This will allow golfers to earn their way into higher-tier events through merit and performance. Finally, the PGA Tour is also evaluating ways to enhance the postseason.

Signature Events feature limited fields and higher chances of appearances from many of the tour’s biggest stars. Everyone from Scottie Scheffler to Rory McIlroy is likely to play most Signature Events. This means that if the number of these events rises, there would be more competitive fields, higher OWGR rankings, and more fan engagement for the PGA Tour.

However, it also means more backlash from some professionals and fans alike. The thing is that while the plan is to move away from no-cut events, the current format at most Signature Events is a no-cut with limited fields. Thus, if the number increases and the format stays the same, it will prevent new and rising golfers from making their mark on the PGA Tour.

Lucas Glover, for instance, called these events terrible, selfish, and a money grab. He believes that they divide the PGA Tour into two classes and unnecessarily shrink the fields. There are many who support his views.

South African professional Erik van Rooyen has also vocally criticized Signature Events. He argues that the strongest fields and events should include more golfers, not fewer. The 2x PGA Tour winner referred to major events like the Masters and the PGA Championship. He said that these events represent the ideal blend of star power and volume.

Similarly, Jason Day, Stewart Cink, Tom Hoge and others have criticized no-cut Signature Events, too.

Only the upcoming schedule and format will reveal if Brian Rolapp listens to these golfers or truly ignores them. And he has put Tiger Woods to work on coming up with something that makes everyone happy.

The Tiger Woods-led Future Competition Committee’s (FCC) role

While Brian Rolapp holds the power to make the final call, the Tiger Woods-led FCC will play a vital role in the outcome. The CEO formed the committee in August 2025 and appointed Woods as its head. The 82x PGA Tour winner chairs the committee, which focuses on parity, scarcity, and simplicity.

Other members of the committee 5 professionals and 3 executives. Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott, Maverick McNealy, Keith Mitchell, and Camilo Villegas are the golfers in the committee, while the executives are Joe Gorder, John Henry, and Theo Epstein.

Brian Rolapp plays an oversight role in this. The FCC will issue recommendations for the 2027 PGA Tour schedule. Rolapp will implement them selectively. Reports indicate that an update on the same could come at the Players Championship 2026.

Once those ideas reach Brian Rolapp’s desk, the tour will have to decide whether this new model balances star power, opportunity, and competition. Regardless of whether the CEO listens to or ignores the complaints, the new schedule will surely send shockwaves across the golf community.