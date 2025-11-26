PGA Tour CEO Makes Final Decision on Slow-Play 51 Days Before New Season Kicks Off

USGA’s Rule 6-7: The player must play “without undue delay and in accordance with pace-of-play guidelines.” A group is out of position when it completes play on a hole later than the maximum allowable time under those guidelines. If a group gets out of position due to a ruling or some other legitimate delay, the group is expected to regain its position within a reasonable time.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Slow play plagues golf. We all agree. But what have authorities done to curb it? The LPGA Tour imposed fines and a tiered penalty system. And the PGA Tour has sent out a memo outlining a new rule before the 2026 season commences on January 15, with the Sony Open.

The KFT allowed rangefinders last season to see if they work, and as per the memo, the feedback was positive. Hence, the rangefinders will be allowed for the 2026 season. Although it is debatable if they help pros speed up, curbing slow play, they can be a sensible move for KFT since many golfers don’t have full-time caddies. They work with family or friends, and a rangefinder can help an amateur caddie in finding accurate yardage fast.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PGA Tour also confirmed that last season’s pace-of-play rules will continue in 2026. Under this system, a player receives a one-stroke penalty for their first overtime once they are put on the clock. The goal is to keep rounds moving and encourage faster decision-making. Other important elements were also discussed in the memo, like a new 2-part initiative, “Member Support Program.”

For the first part, the Tour will give a $15,000 “Achievement Grant” to players who finish 21st-75th on the 2025 KFT Points List, the 10 players graduating from the Americas Tour, and the Top Five from PGA Tour U Rollover. With the first five KFT events happening internationally, this bonus helps players manage a costly start to the season. The memo stresses that this money is a true bonus and does not require repayment. The second part supports PGA Tour members who finished outside the top 125 this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

These players will have a $150,000 earnings assurance for next season, as long as they play at least 12 events across the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour. If a player earns less than that amount, the Tour will cover the difference. The memo explained it simply: “Player A earns $90,000 for the season; he would be given a $60,000 check at the end of the year.”

Another notable update is a restructure of the Americas Tour. So, instead of being split into two parts, it will now run as one continuous season with short breaks. Q-School will, moreover, move to March, happening before the season begins instead of between the Latin and Canadian swings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While none of these changes are massive, they are meaningful improvements for players. As the memo suggests, these updates show the Tour is trying to move in the right direction, after so many golfers have been heavily called out for pace of play.

Bad play instances on the PGA Tour

During the final round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, on the par-5 sixth hole, Tom Kim took a long time to line up his second shot, and when he finally hit, his shot went out of bounds. Watching the golfer waggling over the ball for more than a minute, analysts Jim Gallagher Jr. and Frank Nobilo roasted the golfer. “One less waggle would have helped,” said Gallagher Jr., while Nobilo shared, “It wasn’t worth the wait.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the WM Phoenix Open, during the third round, Tom Kim again witnessed slow-play allegations. Foster, who caddies for Matt Fitzpatrick, didn’t hold back on his thoughts. “Yeah, I’ve fallen asleep on my headcovers leaning on the bag waiting for him to hit a shot now and again, yeah… He’s as slow as they come; get on with it, will you?” he told Sky Sports.

Maybe a range finder can help pros be faster? We will see how 2026 turns out.