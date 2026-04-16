PGA Tour CEO Shares Good News as LIV Golf Stares Into a Looming Crisis

Amid ongoing rumors of LIV Golf shutting down, the PGA Tour projected a powerful image of stability and growth. Brian Rolapp recently announced the next big step for the PGA Tour—and all signs point to Hawaii.

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Talking to Trey Wingo, he said, “We love Hawaii. Not only is it a beautiful place, it has a rich golf tradition. And so, we’re trying to figure that out. But also balance with the reality of, we’re trying to play a bit of a condensed schedule. But sort of January-ish – February-ish, through September, and logistics become an issue, cost becomes an issue, to be fair. But we would like a PGA Tour presence in Hawaii, and we’re trying to figure it out.”

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Historically, the PGA Tour’s relationship with Hawaii has been the bedrock of its season-opening stretch. Events like The Sentry at Kapalua and the Sony Open at Waialae have provided a picturesque, highly rated launchpad for the year’s narratives. And abandoning that foothold would be troublesome for the tour’s storied heritage.

But when Wingo asked if the PGA Tour CEO was optimistic about moving to Hawaii, Rolapp said, “There’s always optimism. We will always try. Maybe the form is different, maybe the tournament’s different, but having a golfing presence in Hawaii… we want to figure it out.”

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Imago August 20, 2025, Atlanta, Georgia, USA: Brian Rolapp, Chief Executive Officer of the PGA, Golf Herren Tour, speaks to the media ahead of the 2025 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club. Atlanta USA – ZUMAw109 20250820_fap_w109_012 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

This announcement comes at a difficult time for LIV Golf. Rumors that the Saudi Arabian PIF is withdrawing its financial support from the league are rising. And so are the concerns about the league’s imminent failure. But then again, these are still speculations. And golfers like Sergio Garcia have already denied it all. To shrug off the allegations, Scott O’Neil, the CEO of LIV Golf, emailed the team to boost its morale and hype up the upcoming event in New Mexico.

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But Rolapp seems to be on a roll. He even agreed to welcome the LIV Golfers back to the PGA Tour if the Saudi-backed league ever went down. This would certainly strengthen the PGA Tour’s stance in the golfing world.

The Tour’s plans were further solidified by a meeting with Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club. Back during Masters week, Rolapp met with Ridley to discuss the game’s growth. But what did the duo talk about? What are they planning to change?

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Brian Rolapp admits to having a productive meeting with Fred Ridley

Rolapp said, “I did go up there and spent a day and he was very generous with his time. It’s obviously a special place just in general. But also a special place in the history of golf. And I’ll keep the conversations between Chairman Ridley and myself. But it was very positive and productive about the objectives that the PGA Tour has, the objectives that Augusta National Golf Club have. How we can grow the game of golf, how we can support the game of golf, the changing golf ecosystem. I talked a little bit about what we were trying to accomplish here and why.”

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Weighing in on the collaborative efforts from PGA Tour, Ridley said, “I understand Brian’s comment, I suppose, or his perspective, but I think we really need to look at the entire ecosystem to get a full perspective of that issue. I also think it points out that, when we talk about collaboration, that what we should be talking about and what I’m talking about is collaboration to elevate the game of golf. I think that’s where we’re all going to be successful.”

While LIV Golf’s future appears uncertain, Rolapp’s strategic moves with Hawaii and Augusta National signal that the PGA Tour is aggressively building its post-conflict dominance.