PGA Tour CEO Supports Controversial Criteria Helping Struggling Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth Despite the Backlash

For the past two years, the PGA Tour has told its members that only performance counts. Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth have spent that time finding out where that idea falls short. Both relied on sponsor exemptions through 2025 to play in top events they couldn’t qualify for based on ranking, and they faced criticism from fans and other players all season. On Wednesday, the Tour’s leader made his position clear.

“We are starting to get to that in the committee discussion. It is my opinion that we need a better competitive model because we should be delivering fields to the sponsors. We shouldn’t make them work hard to put together a field,” said Rolapp at TPC Sawgrass. “We’re delivering them something, and they’re supporting that. I think we need to be better partners in that. I think it’s in the best interests of our members to do that, number one. Number two, I also have an appreciation for the fact that professional golfers are independent contractors. So their level of job security is partly due to the exemptions they have earned. So it’s a balance.”

In 2025, Fowler and Spieth faced steady criticism. Fowler played in six of eight Signature Events thanks to exemptions, earning almost half his FedEx Cup points this way. Spieth was criticized for receiving five exemptions. At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, host Sam Saunders refused to give exemptions to either player, saying it wouldn’t be fair.

Analyst Brandel Chamblee also said publicly that picking players for Signature Events had become “popularity-based,” which goes against the Tour’s claim of being a meritocracy, as Chamblee’s comments pointed out. Rolapp addressed the player protection argument directly.

Professional golfers have no guaranteed contracts or salary floors. Fowler and Spieth believe that the criticism is misguided. These invitations are not handouts—they are the product of a system the Tour created and still refuses to fix. The tension between meritocracy and reality is not new. Rolapp himself acknowledged it earlier in the same press conference.

“Players have told me repeatedly that meritocracy is our greatest strength, and we intend to build on that even further. The committee’s focus has been on a competitive model built on meritocracy. This is not a closed shop.”

There is a clear conflict between the commitment and the unchanged exemption system at Signature Events through 2025. Rolapp did not resolve this issue on Wednesday. Instead, he acknowledged it and left the decision to the committee.

“It’s a balance. Those are all discussions we are having with the committee to make sure we can provide for those things, but also deliver the purest competition that fans want.”

The changes in structure explain why this debate intensified through 2025. Full-field events were reduced from 156 players to as few as 120. From the top 125 finishers, only the top 100 received Tour cards. The Players Championship field also fell from 144 to 120 players. Despite these cuts, Signature Events still kept four unrestricted sponsor exemptions per tournament. With fewer ways to qualify automatically, those four invitations became much more valuable than before.

The policy changes set for 2026 only solve part of the issue. The bigger question about special invitations, like those for Fowler and Spieth, is still unresolved as the June 22 board meeting approaches.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp and the Sponsor exemption policy changes for 2026

For 2026, the Tour made a clear change. Restricted sponsor exemptions, which used to allow up to four spots per event for players from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, and Q-School, are now gone. Those places now go to the following players on the priority list. The restricted category is tighter, but the unrestricted exemptions remain untouched.

Unrestricted exemptions for Signature Events remain in place. Sponsors can invite four PGA Tour members to each tournament as they see fit. Fowler and Spieth used this route in 2025, and Rolapp’s committee is still reviewing it. The 2026 changes only touched the edges of the exemption system. The main question remains: should top names continue to receive these invitations to the Tour’s biggest events? That decision is still waiting as the June 22 board meeting approaches.

Rolapp has made his stance clear in this debate. Now, it is up to the Tour to decide if the committee’s final model will follow his lead. The deadline is June.