PGA Tour CEO’s Big Change for Players Final Round Backfires as Fans Allege Stealing From LIV Golf

The debate between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has simmered for three years. But as Brian Rolapp works to modernize the Tour, his latest single move to put the experience of almost 30,000 fans first on the 2026 PLAYERS Championship Sunday has the community asking: Is it reinvention or imitation?

Rolapp announced that ropes on the 18th hole will be opened for the final round, allowing fans to walk the fairway alongside the leader as they come home. Opening the 18th to fans for the final round should amplify the atmosphere and give the closing moments a stadium-like feel at one of golf’s most-watched finishes. Rolapp framed it as part of a broader push to modernize the Tour’s product and make its events more compelling for fans and media partners.

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But whether that energy stays positive and if this choice is a good move is the real question. For instance, on Friday at TPC Sawgrass, Rory McIlroy was heckled by some fans who yelled “get in the water” as he played over a hazard. Some men, after that, were ejected. Such behavior goes to show that the crowd at TPC Sawgrass can become rowdy, but this move is a fundamentally different experience from anything the Tour has offered before. Nevertheless, the subtext matters here.

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Rolapp has been vocal about the need to adapt fast. The Tour’s media deals with CBS Sports, NBC Sports, ESPN+, and Golf Channel run through 2030. With MLB locking in new rights agreements with ESPN, NBCUniversal, and Netflix through 2028, the pressure on Rolapp to deliver a reinvented, marketable product is real.

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“If you are in the sports business, it behooves you to put your house in order as much as possible,” Rolapp said recently.

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Bringing fans close to the action is not incidental for LIV; it is in the league’s format. LIV Golf has had such open-rope events, especially in Australia, and it has always tried to elevate the fans’ experience. LIV’s Club 54 hospitality sits adjacent to the 18th green at its events, putting fans within touching distance of players as they finish.

At events like Miami, LIV markets fan proximity on the 18th as a core selling point. It would not be entirely wrong to speculate that the Tour took a page out of LIV’s playbook. Moreover, one day before the event, rapper Ludacris performed a concert featuring Justin Bieber’s “Baby” twice, drawing instant comparisons to LIV Golf’s festival-style entertainment model.

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The announcement hit social media quickly, and so did the reactions. Fans closely following both circuits made it clear in the comment sections that they would not let this one slip!

Fans wasted no time calling out the PGA Tour’s “borrowed” blueprint

“Guys just copying LIV. How much is the salary these days for pinching other people’s ideas?” one fan wrote.

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“Lmao LIV does this,” said another fan.

The comments encapsulated the perception that the Tour had directly copied its rival’s strategies. The reaction made sense given that open-rope fan access at LIV events has been a defining feature of the breakaway circuit’s atmosphere since it launched in 2022.

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A third fan joked, “Seems like a promotion for swim team tryouts for the fans in that pond afterward.”

It was a direct nod to TPC Sawgrass’s island-green 17th, steps from where fans would walk the 18th fairway.

“Good to see LIV Golf made another change on the PGA. Good on them,” a user commented.

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It’s not the first change the CEO is making. The Tour is also discussing trimming events from its schedule and condensing its calendar, moves that mirror the tighter format LIV has operated with since day one. LIV Golf also encouraged the PGA Tour to introduce signature events to match the hefty prize money. It’s fascinating how the Saudi-backed circuit has pushed the PGA Tour to reconsider ideas it once resisted.

“LIV Adelaide is the benchmark, trying to copy the aura but won’t be able to,” was another reaction.

LIV Golf Adelaide grew from 94,000 fans across three days in 2024 to a record 115,000 across four days in 2026, numbers that make the comparison difficult to argue against.

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Regardless of the PGA Tour’s opinion, fans have already expressed their belief that this idea belongs elsewhere. What do you think?