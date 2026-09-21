PGA Tour Champ Defends J.J. Spaun’s Presidents Cup Snub After He Showed Disappointment

Smylie Kaufman has defended Brandt Snedeker’s decision to leave J.J. Spaun off the Presidents Cup team, even though he wanted the 2025 U.S. Open champion on the roster. The comments come after Spaun won the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday, just days before the U.S. begins its Presidents Cup defense at Medinah.

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Speaking on The Smylie Show, producer and co-host Charlie Hulme said Spaun’s win made a strong case for him at Medinah. Kaufman agreed, adding:

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“We’re going to find out if it’s going to matter or not, because the depth of the United States team, even the guys that miss, the guys that we’re talking about. I mean, when you look at the back half of the lineup for the International team, those six to 12 guys, they have to step up in such a big way to be able to do away with the advantages that they have from a depth standpoint for the United States.”

While acknowledging a captain can pick who he wants, Kaufman also pointed to J.J. Spaun’s injury as a probable reason.

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“It was a slow start to the year from JJ, but I felt like the win that he had at [the Valero Texas Open], and then what he did throughout the latter half of the season, I just thought that injury came at a poor time.”

Kaufman argued the U.S. team’s depth may make the omission less costly, though he acknowledged Spaun’s BMW PGA win strengthened the case for inclusion. In simpler terms, Kaufman sees the snub as a judgment call, since the U.S. has enough quality players, forcing them to leave some strong candidates at home.

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Notably, five players were in the mix for the final three captain’s picks. The group included Spaun, Ryan Gerard, Jacob Bridgeman, Jackson Koivun, and Patrick Cantlay. Of them, Bridgeman, Koivun, and Cantlay ultimately made the roster; Jacob Bridgeman had won at Riviera and finished tied for fourth at the Tour Championship.

Before the injury, Kaufman considered Spaun a safe pick, citing his points standing, though Spaun ultimately finished tenth in the final standings. He also noted that Spaun did not get many chances at last year’s Ryder Cup, though not because he played poorly. J.J. Spaun went 2-1-0 there, playing well throughout.

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For context, the injury came at the Tour Championship, where Spaun had to withdraw after playing five holes. He cited a sharp pain near his right shoulder blade, likened it to a knife, and traced it to his sleeping position. Unfortunately, Snedeker’s picks came only days later and left Spaun off.

However, just three weeks after the decision, J.J. Spaun answered at Wentworth, closing with four birdies in his last five holes for a 67 to win by two shots at 17 under. It marked his debut at the event, ahead of Rory McIlroy, Aaron Rai, and Adam Scott.

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Afterward, Spaun said he played “with a huge chip on my shoulder” and that he had not spoken with Snedeker since the decision. He also said Snedeker had given him the impression he would be selected.

The captain’s picks were announced on Tuesday, September 1, after Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, Sam Burns, and Collin Morikawa qualified automatically. For the rest, Chris Gotterup, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Jacob Bridgeman, and Patrick Cantlay were picked, along with Jackson Koivun, who was outside the top 25 but won in his third start as a pro. Schauffele, Thomas, and Cantlay will each make their fourth Presidents Cup appearance.

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Snedeker’s picks also got a boost on the same day as Spaun’s win. Bridgeman rallied from a five-shot deficit with a 10-under 61 to win the Biltmore Championship Asheville by two shots, his second victory of the year. Fellow pick Jackson Koivun tied for fifth. Their form gives Snedeker some support for the picks, even as Spaun’s win keeps the debate going.

Now, whether the depth Kaufman described and the captain’s picks will cover for J.J. Spaun’s absence will be tested starting Thursday.