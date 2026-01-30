PGA Tour Champ Disqualified for Using Banned Item at Farmers Insurance Open

Michael Brennan’s first round featured 18 holes of solid golf—70 strokes, 2-under, T-55 on the leaderboard. Then, PGA Tour Communications posted seven words that erased all of it: “breach of Model Local Rule G-11.” The 23-year-old was disqualified from the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday evening for using non-permitted green-reading materials. His scorecard vanished. His tournament ended before Round 2 began.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The timing tells its own story. Brennan had already signed his card, left the North Course at Torrey Pines, and seen his name settle into a share of 55th place while Justin Rose posted a first-round 62 to lead. Hours later, officials announced the disqualification—suggesting a post-round review rather than real-time detection. Whether Brennan self-reported or officials flagged the violation remains unclear, and the Tour has not specified. The specific materials he used remain undisclosed.

G-11’s penalty structure leaves no room for negotiation. First breach draws two strokes, and the second breach means disqualification. The penalties apply independently of Rule 4.3, so violations can compound quickly. Brennan’s DQ indicates either a second offense during the round or a violation severe enough to warrant immediate removal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three months ago, Brennan was golf’s breakout story. He won the Bank of Utah Championship last fall on a sponsor exemption, claiming his first PGA Tour title by four strokes and banking $1.08 million from the $6 million purse. That victory skipped him past the Korn Ferry Tour entirely and secured a two-year exemption. At 23, he reached the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking faster than Rory McIlroy—just over 60 weeks compared to McIlroy’s 70-plus.

The Farmers was his third start of the 2026 season. He missed the cut at the Sony Open and finished T-56 at The American Express. Now he carries a DQ next to his name, listed alongside withdrawals like Aaron Rai—present in the field one moment, absent the next. No public statement from Brennan or his team has surfaced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brennan is not the first to encounter G-11 enforcement at the elite level, and the rule’s philosophical underpinning explains why the Tour treats violations with zero tolerance.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Why G-11 exists and how Collin Morikawa’s 2023 penalty set the precedent

Model Local Rule G-11 exists for a single purpose: to keep putting a skill of feel, not forensic mapping. Introduced by the USGA and R&A in 2021 and effective since 2022, the rule restricts players and caddies to committee-approved yardage books throughout the round. Greens can only be depicted with minimal detail—major slopes, tiers, false edges. No subtle contours. No custom charts. Handwritten notes are limited to personal observations gathered on-site by the player or caddie.

The tension is philosophical. Technology can map every undulation on a putting surface. The governing bodies decided that reading greens should remain an earned skill, not a downloaded advantage.

Collin Morikawa tested that boundary at the 2023 Hero World Challenge. His caddie used a level on the practice putting green to gauge slope, then transferred that information to a chart in Morikawa’s yardage book. Fellow pro Matt Fitzpatrick alerted officials via text after the round, prompting the review. Morikawa received a two-stroke penalty—a first breach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brennan’s case escalated to disqualification. The difference between a penalty and an exit lies in that second breach threshold, and Brennan crossed it at Torrey Pines.

G-11 enforcement is procedural, not discretionary. The rule exists. The violation occurred. The consequence followed. What Brennan does with the remainder of his season will determine whether Thursday’s disqualification becomes a footnote or a pivot point in a career that was, until Thursday evening, rising faster than anyone expected.