Heartbreak for Xander Schauffele as 3-Year Pursuit of Tiger Woods’ Record Ends Abruptly at Torrey Pines  

Xander Schauffele misses the cut at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

Schauffele’s run barely reached halfway to the mark set by Tiger Woods during his seven-year run.

Explore how Tiger Woods' record is almost untouchable.

Par on the final hole. One stroke shy of the cutline. Three years of relentless consistency ended with a single swing at Torrey Pines. Xander Schauffele‘s 72-consecutive made cuts streak died at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open, his first missed weekend since the 2022 Masters. The two-time major champion shot 73-69, finishing at 2-under against a cutline that settled at 3-under. He needed a birdie on 18 to survive, but ended up with a par, and the record books moved on without him.

“Xander Schauffele fails to make the cut at Torrey Pines, snapping a 72-event made cut streak. It’s his first missed cut since the 2022 Masters,” the Underdog Golf account posted on X. “Xander’s streak of 72 is tied for 5th longest in PGA Tour history. Scottie Scheffler now holds the longest active made cut streak with 65.”

The streak places Schauffele behind only the giants: Tiger Woods at 142, Byron Nelson at 113, Jack Nicklaus at 105, and Hale Irwin at 86. For 1,391 days, Schauffele relentlessly climbed toward a company that most players never approach. That climb now ends at just the halfway mark to history, proving yet again. Tiger Woods is in a league of his own.

Schauffele sits right around the halfway mark to Woods’ record when he reached 72 cuts at the Baycurrent Classic, a prior report noted—a milestone that now stands as his final tally. The distance between 72 and 142 is the distance between a star and a legend. The 32-year-old, even at his most consistent, even across three and a half years without a single missed cut, barely covered halfway to the record set by Woods during his seven-year run from 1998 to 2005.

That run included 36 PGA Tour victories and eight major championships, the Tiger Slam among them. Woods made the cut four times during that stretch and survived by a single stroke on eight separate occasions. The record didn’t just happen—it was defended, week after week, against the same margins that finally caught Schauffele at Torrey Pines.

What the streak revealed about Schauffele matters more than how it ended. A rib injury that derailed his early 2025 season couldn’t stop it. First-time fatherhood couldn’t slow it down. Form struggles that left him describing his own game as “pretty gross” after The PLAYERS Championship couldn’t kill it.

The two-time major champion kept making weekends while searching for his swing, and that persistence told us something about his reliability that hardware alone never could. Scottie Scheffler now holds the longest active streak at 65 consecutive cuts, inheriting the consistency banner Schauffele carried for more than three years.

The modern game, however, makes chasing Woods harder than the raw numbers suggest.

Xander Schauffele’s streak highlights the widening gap to Tiger Woods’ untouchable record

Deeper fields have redefined what consistency means on the PGA Tour. Universal 36-hole cuts across 100-plus annual events leave no room for off weeks, and the average modern streak hovers between three and five cuts before ending. Schauffele reached 72 while the next closest active player outside Scheffler—Corey Conners—sat at just 19. The gap between the elite and everyone else has never been wider, yet the gap between the elite and Woods remains wider still.

Historical context complicates direct comparison. Woods’ 142 included 31 no-cut events, netting 111 actual 36-hole cuts made during that span. Nelson’s 113 came in an era when 30 to 45 percent of tournaments carried no cut at all, with smaller fields of touring pros only. The modern grind offers fewer buffers and tighter margins, which makes Schauffele’s three-year run all the more impressive—and Woods’ record all the more untouchable.

The streak’s end at Torrey Pines serves less as an indictment of form and more as a reminder of scale. Schauffele did everything right for 1,391 days and still finished 70 cuts short of a record set two decades ago. Scheffler carries the banner now, but the math toward 142 remains impossible. Woods’ standard doesn’t just endure—it recedes further into the distance with every streak that falls short.