PGA Tour Champ Drops Blunt Verdict on Tiger Woods’s Future After He Underwent Seventh Back Surgery

It feels like just yesterday when Tiger Woods slipped on that green jacket in 2019, earning his 110th career title and his first major in 11 years. Everyone roared at his win as Woods had risen from multiple injuries, personal struggles, and doubt to claim his 15th major. That win wasn’t just another victory for him; it was a resurrection. But now, six years later, if someone were to ask if he could do it again, the response would be something most wouldn’t like to hear.

And that’s exactly what happened this week. A few hours ago, Michael Kim, bored out of his mind, decided to get on X and stir things up with a casual post. “I’m bored. Ask me anything,” he posted.

One fan took the bait and asked him, “Will Tiger ever win on the PGA again?”

Kim didn’t hesitate and responded with the most blunt reply ever. “I don’t think so.”

He didn’t sugarcoat it, didn’t explain it, and some can say he wasn’t polite about it either. Just brutal, honest, and perhaps something most of us wouldn’t want to hear about Tiger Woods. But we have to agree that Michael Kim might just be right with that statement.

Woods, who is now 49, has had multiple injuries and surgeries over the years. In fact, he just underwent his seventh back surgery on October 11th at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi performed a lumbar disc replacement at the L4/L5 level after scans revealed a collapsed disc and a compromised spinal canal.

Tiger Woods addressed fans the next day on social media, stating that he ‘opted to have his disc replaced’ and it was the right decision that he had made for his health. The surgery was successful, but the bigger question remains — what now? Will he ever be able to even play, forget compete?

For some, like Golf Digest’s writer Jaime Diaz, there’s hope of his return. “He could have years of golf left if he can play pain-free,” Diaz stated on Golf Central. But for others, like Gavin Routledge, a respected osteopath in Scotland, there’s ‘no way out’ for Woods.

And that’s the harsh truth. Tiger has rebounded before, sure. But this is surgery number seven, just for his back. He has had countless injuries over the years, and before he could fully recover from his ruptured Achilles Tendon in March, Woods was hit with this. The margins are shrinking, the clock is ticking, and even a legend like him can’t fight time forever.

So, maybe Michael Kim’s four words weren’t cruel, but just real. Because for Tiger Woods, the comeback story that once inspired the world may not happen again.

Now the question comes: Why was Michael Kim bored in the first place?

Michael Kim is on a break this week

The 32-year-old is on a well-earned break after a busy stretch across two Tours. Last week, he finished tied-ninth at the inaugural DP World India Championship, which was a solid showing considering he barely made it in time for round one. Kim was in Japan the week prior, where he’d been playing the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. Due to visa issues, he couldn’t make it on time for the practice round at the Delhi Golf Club, but still managed to put on a stellar performance.

Kim doesn’t have to worry about his PGA Tour status for 2026. He wrapped up the 2025 PGA Tour season ranked 31st in the FedEx Cup standings, comfortably inside the top 50, which guarantees him a full card and entry into all signature events for 2026. It’s been one of his most consistent years in recent times, with four top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish at the WM Phoenix Open.

Michael Kim even plays on the DP World Tour, and in fact, he earned his first title in September at the FedEx Open de France.

So while the PGA Tour is in Utah this week for the Bank of Utah Championship and the DP World Tour continues in South Korea at the 2025 Genesis Championship, Kim is doing something rare for a pro golfer — absolutely nothing. A break well deserved, and as his post on X showed, maybe a little too much downtime.