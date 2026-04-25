PGA Tour Champ Flooded With Support After Cancer Diagnosis Announcement: ‘Praying for You’

For a man with three PGA Tour wins and a decorated Champions circuit career, Scott McCarron’s toughest fight began not on the course, but with a phone call one Monday morning. That call confirmed he had stage two diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a fast-acting and serious cancer. This week, he spoke about it publicly for the first time.

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“He called me and said, ‘You have cancer.’ So at that point, he didn’t know exactly what kind. And then on Tuesday, he said it was B-cell lymphoma and kind of fast-acting, so he wanted me to come home immediately.”

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He got the call while traveling between tournaments. After playing the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational in Boca Raton, he noticed a white spot in his throat during a self-check, about the size of a pencil eraser. He saw his doctor the next day, went to a specialist, had a biopsy, and then left for Tucson, not too worried. He played the Cologuard Classic, finished tied for 15th, and started driving to Newport Beach. That’s when the phone rang.

The next two weeks were a series of PET scans, blood tests, and ten separate appointments with doctors. The PET scan was the most difficult part for him.

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“You don’t know if it’s spread throughout your whole body. And that was probably the scariest thing.”

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The cancer was limited to two lymph nodes. His oncologist at Novant Health, Dr. Ariel, worked with MD Anderson, with Stuart and Lisa Sink assisting in the process. Both medical teams reached the same diagnosis and agreed on the treatment plan. Chemotherapy sessions, each lasting six hours, started on a Monday and Tuesday in Atlanta. The following day, McCarron was able to drive himself and compete at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, using the tournament as a focus during treatment.

“If I had waited six months, it would not have been a good outcome for me. So early detection is the key for any of the cancers.”

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For Champions Tour followers, the story does not stop at the diagnosis. McCarron remains an active competitor, with 11 senior circuit titles, and continues to play each week. His schedule now includes managing a fast-acting lymphoma and consecutive chemotherapy sessions. Earlier this year, Steve Pate, a six-time PGA Tour winner, also returned to competition at the Chubb Classic while undergoing cancer treatment, receiving support from the golf community.

Scott McCarron’s cancer fight draws an outpouring of support from the golf community.

On April 23, 2026, the PGA Tour Champions shared McCarron’s video testimony on Instagram. The golf community reacted right away. Fans filled the comments with prayers, encouragement, and the kind of support that comes from years of watching someone compete.

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Admiration was the first response. Fans who had followed McCarron for decades shared their feelings openly. “My hero,” one fan wrote. Another said, “One of the best! He has been a go-to for our show and a great example to players on any tour. Prayers and positive energy, Scott!” The support reached his family as well, with one fan writing, “Let’s go, Team McCarron!! Love y’all @jennyleemccarron.”

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The prayers followed in equal measure. “Best of luck to you; you’re in our prayers,” one comment read. Another reached directly to the couple: “God bless you and Jenny. Very grateful that you were proactive. We’re praying for you!” The word “proactive” appeared more than once across the thread, a quiet acknowledgment that McCarron’s decision to act fast had resonated as deeply as the diagnosis itself.

The thread kept coming back to advocacy. McCarron had shared not just his diagnosis but also a warning, and fans noticed. “Sending healing vibes your way, Scott! And thanks for advocating for screenings to catch cancers early,” one fan wrote. This comment summed up what the post had become: less of an announcement and more of a public service from someone still competing, still present, and now encouraging others to take care of themselves, too.