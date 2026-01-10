PGA Tour Champ Taunts Brooks Koepka Over Uncertain Future After They Faced Off at $3.25M Event

After Brooks Koepka’s exit from LIV to spend time with family made enough noise, he’s done exactly what many predicted: attempt to return to the PGA Tour. He filed a reinstatement application on January 9, 2026, and the move got just as much attention as the LIV departure. A cheeky jab from the same guy who beat him by one shot at the 2025 French Open, sinking a clutch 15-foot par putt to steal victory, caught our attention.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Yooo @BKoepka practice round soon? 😂,” wrote Michael Kim, hours after the news dropped. Then, just to make sure everyone got the joke, he followed up with “Too soon?”

The two had quite an interesting match in $3.25 million event at Le Golf National in September 2025. Kim made a 15-foot par putt on the last hole that day to win the French Open by one shot. It was his first world title in seven years. Koepka, who was once the best player in the world, fell to fourth place. Kim clearly hasn’t forgotten.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooks Koepka’s reinstatement process won’t be simple, though. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach said the Tour will now start its disciplinary process, and it will include “thoughtful input from the board, including player directors.” Brooks Koepka left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf in 2022, reportedly for a deal worth more than $100 million.

Kim has been watching this story unfold for weeks. When Koepka exited on December 23, Kim shared his thoughts on X as somebody with zero insider knowledge. He thought that Koepka, who was one of the more popular LIV defectors with 4 major wins at that time. He believed that Brooksie would have less trouble than others to get back, as the Tour now wants to increase fan engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, not everyone is rolling out the carpet.

Brandel Chamblee says that the five-time major champion should start over and work his way up through Korn Ferry events or Monday qualifiers like everyone else. Chamblee said LIV fractured fields, diluted competition, triggered legal fights, and undercut sponsorship stability. He called Koepka a marquee legitimizer whose credibility sustained LIV, while players who stayed at the PGA Tour “paid a price.” A star, though, but shouldn’t get an automatic pass.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy thinks that not being able to play in legacy tournaments and earn world ranking points for years is punishment enough. Koepka now sits at 244th in the OWGR. The Irishman also invited Koepka to play in TGL.

The decision won’t rest with management alone. A powerful committee of players will weigh in on Koepka’s fate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger Woods and Co. lead review of Brooks Koepka’s application

PGA Tour management alone doesn’t decide whether Brooks Koepka will be reinstated. The newly formed Future Competition Committee will review his application and advise CEO Brian Rolapp on the decision.

Tiger Woods chairs the committee, and Patrick Cantlay and Adam Scott are also members. This brings top players into the decision-making process. The Committee’s role extends beyond a single case; it supports merit-based competition, fan engagement goals, and regular matchups between top players. These broader strategic goals will be used to judge Koepka’s candidacy.

Woods was once very vocal about LIV Golf defections, openly calling out players who left the PGA Tour for money. Over time, his stance has shifted toward more practical leadership in the sport’s governance, pushing for unity and fairness in competition even as reunification talks continue.

ADVERTISEMENT

These two pressures—maintaining meritocracy while addressing legacy and reconciliation—make the reinstatement review simply unpredictable. Tiger Woods’s influence on the committee, backed by experienced peers, shows that Brooks Koepka’s return isn’t just a formality; it’s a strategic choice that shapes the Tour’s future and unity.