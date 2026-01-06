brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Golf

PGA Tour Champion Backs Akshay Bhatia’s Decision to Reject LIV Golf’s ‘Lucrative’ Offer

ByAbhijit Raj

Jan 6, 2026 | 6:14 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Golf

PGA Tour Champion Backs Akshay Bhatia’s Decision to Reject LIV Golf’s ‘Lucrative’ Offer

ByAbhijit Raj

Jan 6, 2026 | 6:14 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

In 2026, saying no to LIV Golf earns you something money can’t buy — locker-room respect. Akshay Bhatia has rejected a “lucrative” offer to join LIV Golf, opting to remain on the PGA Tour, multiple sources told Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard. The 23-year-old, two-time PGA Tour winner walked away from guaranteed millions.

What happened next mattered just as much as the decision itself.

Michael Kim, a PGA Tour veteran, reposted the news on X with a telling reaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s very cool seeing younger guys say no to the upfront money to chase more career goals,” Kim wrote. “I obviously understand it from the other side as well but it’s one thing to talk about it, another to say no to a big check that’s right in front of you.”

The validation was public. The message was clear. In the current PGA-LIV landscape, staying now comes with peer respect attached.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved