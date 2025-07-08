8x PGA Tour Champ’s First Recovery Update in Months Leaves Golf Community Emotional

In May 2025, Billy Horschel shared some tough news. He announced that he would be having surgery on his right hip, which meant he’d have to take a break from golf for several months. Because of the surgery, Billy was set to miss the rest of the major tournaments that season. While fans were eagerly waiting for his return, Billy surprised everyone. He posted a video on Instagram, hinting at a hopeful comeback sooner than expected.

The tournament Billy Horschel played just before his injury was the 2025 RBC Heritage in April, finishing 27th. This came shortly after he missed the cut at the Masters. With big events like the Scottish Open and The Open Championship on the calendar, many hoped he’d return in time. Just Sahith Theegala and Jordan Spieth are planning. But those tournaments will have to wait as Horschel continues his recovery.

On Instagram, Horschel posted a video of himself at the driving range, swinging a club and hitting golf balls again for the first time in months. In the caption, he wrote, “First time hitting balls in nearly 2 months. Can only hit up to mid irons and 50% effort. Hit about 60 balls today. Feels great to be swinging again.” With this progress, many people might be wondering if Billy Horschel will be able to play in the Ryder Cup this year. That’s tricky!

His return to the driving range didn’t go unnoticed. Fans were quick to respond to the progress he made after 2 months.

Fans are elated as Billy Horschel hints at a possible comeback

Quickly showing their support in the comments on his Instagram post, one fan wrote, “Great to see you back swinging, Billy! Even at 50%, that tempo’s still smoother than most at full tilt. Keep grinding,” while another simply said, “Billyhogolf.” It was clear that people were excited to see him playing again, even if he was not at full strength yet. Fans have always loved Billy for his charisma and skill.

Kind of going through a similar experience, one fan wrote, “Love to see it! Getting my right hip replaced next week! Hoping my recovery goes as well as yours!! Let’s gooooo!”

Hoping to see Billy on the greens as fast as they can, another said, “Yes, Billy!!! Great to see you back hitting balls again!!! Hoping to see you in September defending your title at Wentworth!! What do you reckon?” Last year, at the BMW PGA Championship, Horschel shot 20 under at the Wentworth Club to push a playoff with Rory McIlroy and Thriston Lawrence. Billy ultimately won. This year, the championship is scheduled at the same place from September 11-14, and fans are clearly hoping to see him there.

Someone else added, “Was wondering where you’ve been. Get back on track, champ! See you out on the links soon!” Billy Horschel’s return to the Golf Links, that is, the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open, seems tough as of now. The two events are scheduled for the next two consecutive weeks, and there has been no confirmation from Billy’s side if he’ll compete at all.

These warm and positive comments show how much fans have missed Billy and are cheering him on during his recovery. We hope to see him compete on the Tour again very soon!