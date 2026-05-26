PGA Tour Closing In on Bold Move That Could Change Florida Swing History Forever

While everyone was expecting schedule changes in 2027, the PGA Tour’s Florida swing could be headed for its biggest shake-up in years. The PGA Tour sent a memo confirming new dates for the Cadillac Championship, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and the Valspar Championship.

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Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal reported the same via X. The Tour is moving Cadillac up, pushing API back, and shifting Valspar to May. So, the API will now also serve as a major tune-up for the Masters rather than the Players Championship. Here’s how the new Florida swing looks:

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Cognizant Classic (Feb. 25-28)

Cadillac Championship (March 4-7)

Players Championship (March 11-14)

Arnold Palmer Invitational (March 18-21)

Valspar Championship (May 6-9)

The changes made are strategic. For instance, the debut edition of the Cadillac Championship 2026 from April 30 to May 3 at Trump Doral didn’t live up to the hype of Signature Events. Despite the hefty $20 million purse and Cameron Young securing a dominant wire-to-wire win over Scottie Scheffler, the crowd was sparse. This was a result of the tournament being on the same weekend as the Miami Grand Prix, one of Formula 1’s biggest American events.

Another benefit of these changes is the loosened schedule, especially between the Masters and the PGA Championship. Currently, there is a four-week gap between the two majors, which features three Signature Events: RBC Heritage, the Cadillac Championship, and the Truist Championship. This schedule is too hectic and has already raised concerns among several professionals.

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“It’s quite a bit of a workload for the players to play that much golf in that stretch, but I think it’s not as if we’re having to travel halfway around the world to do it,” Rory McIlroy said ahead of the Tour Championship 2025.

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Speaking about similar stretches, Justin Thomas also revealed that he can’t play four weeks in a row. Even Scottie Scheffler has backed away from playing for four consecutive weeks. Managing off-course time, rehab, and expectations makes grinding for four weeks in a row impossible if a player wants to peak at crucial events.

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The changes to the Florida swing are not isolated. In fact, the entire 2027 PGA Tour schedule is historic. When Brian Rolapp became the PGA Tour CEO, he envisioned avoiding competition from the NFL in January. Following input from the Tiger Woods-led Future Competitions Committee, the PGA Tour has removed the Hawaii swing from its 2027 schedule, with the American Express, from January 21 to January 24, 2027, acting as the season opener.

With those changes in place, the annual Torrey Pines event and the Puerto Rico Open are now the only two events ahead of the PGA Championship that do not yet have confirmed dates for next season.

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While these changes seem significant, fans should brace for even bigger modifications to the 2027 PGA Tour schedule.

How could the remaining PGA Tour schedule look?

At the Players Championship 2026, Brian Rolapp revealed six core themes he and the FCC are focusing on. Some of those core themes were playing more in major markets and the enhanced postseason.

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Until now, aside from the Hawaii swing, there have been no major additions or removals to the current schedule. This means that if the PGA Tour wants to play more in key markets or add more postseason events, major overhauls are yet to come. However, whether these changes arrive in 2027 or 2028 is yet to be seen.

The aim was to implement the changes over two years. Since the schedule already has some changes, it is not likely for new events for Boston, Philadelphia, Denver, or other major markets to arrive this year.

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If that larger vision eventually becomes reality, the 2027 Florida Swing reshuffle will be remembered as the beginning of the PGA Tour’s schedule transformation.