PGA Tour Contemplating Breaking All Ties With USGA Over Golf Ball Rollback Disagreement – Report

For years, the PGA Tour and the USGA followed the same rulebook, and it seemed like that would never change. But everything changed this week when the Tour quietly asked its players whether that agreement should continue.

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The survey went out quietly. There was no press conference, no statement from the new Tour leadership. On the rollback issue, it has chosen silence, which is a sharp contrast to the previous regime’s open approach. The survey is short, with up to 16 questions and a final checkbox for players to decide if they want their names attached. The main question is straightforward: Should the PGA Tour set its own rules for play and equipment, or leave that to the USGA and R&A? (a.) Yes, (b.) yes in certain areas, (c.) or no. This is not a routine survey. The Tour is asking its members directly if they want to govern themselves.

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Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley made it clear at this year’s Masters where the governing bodies stand. He stated that modern distance gains have taken away the imagination and shot variety that once set elite golf apart. Augusta has added 640 yards since Tiger Woods‘ 1997 win — from 6,925 to 7,565 yards. Now, the governing bodies are considering a single implementation date of January 1, 2030, after pushback forced them to drop the original plan to introduce the rule for elite players two years earlier.

Jay Monahan called the rollback “not warranted and not in the best interest of the game” in a July 2023 memo after consulting the Player Advisory Council. Since then, new leadership has not offered any alternative. Right now, the survey is the only sign of where the Tour stands. The sixth question asks players to decide if the USGA and R&A’s rule-making process actually serves the needs of the professional game. The choice is clear: effective or ineffective. By including this question in an official document, the Tour is signaling a bigger issue than just collecting feedback.

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Some of the strongest evidence against the rollback showed up at last month’s PGA Championship, where Cameron Young’s equipment got more attention than his scorecard. Young switched to the Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot prototype. His average drive before switching was 313.2 yards, and now it is 312. He won The Players Championship in March and hit the longest drive ever recorded by ShotLink at TPC Sawgrass: 375 yards.

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Governing bodies expected a 13-15 yard loss; Young lost one yard over nine months and three wins. Justin Thomas told Golfweek at the Truist Championship that most Tour players are fine with the current ball and questioned why amateurs should have a say in how professionals play.

Players have made their opposition to the rollback clear. The survey has put the spotlight on the Tour’s leadership. The question now is simple: will the Tour step up and address the governance issues, or will it continue to look the other way?

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What PGA Tour rule-making independence would mean for golf

If Tour members back independent rule-making, leadership has a clear mandate to push back against the USGA and R&A’s grip on equipment standards. Golf has always relied on a single rulebook to keep amateurs and professionals on the same page. If that unity breaks, aspiring pros will face a mess: learning one set of rules as amateurs, then switching to another as professionals. The journey from amateur to pro is already hard enough. Splitting the rules only makes it harder.

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The survey results will stay behind closed doors. The Tour is collecting information, not putting the issue to a vote. Still, when a governing body formally asks its players about a rival’s authority, it signals that change is already on the table. No one knows what happens next. But when the question asks this directly, the answer is rarely far away.