PGA Tour Cuts All Ties With PGA of America President Following Rory McIlroy Controversy

In the latest move, the PGA Tour has made a significant change to its board of directors. This is a decision stemming directly from the controversial fan behavior at the 2025 Ryder Cup and the PGA of America president’s mishandling of the situation.

The PGA Tour has confirmed that Don Rea, who was elected as the 44th President of the PGA of America in 2024 for a two-year term, is no longer on the board of either PGA Tour Inc. or PGA Tour Enterprises. For a sitting PGA president to lose this role on the PGA Tour board is unprecedented. Nathan Charnes, the current vice president of the PGA of America, has replaced Rea.

Golfweek’s Adam Schupak first reported the change. Geoff Shackelford of The Quadrilateral found that Rea’s name and photo had been removed from the Tour’s website. It was later confirmed by the PGA of America that the Tour removed Don Rea right after the Ryder Cup in November. While it is unprecedented, it was a long time coming.

The mishandling of the Ryder Cup put Don Rea under fire. On top of that, Don Rea didn’t do himself any favors by refusing to acknowledge that the Bethpage Black crowd crossed the line. Nor did the leaked video of him karaoke-rapping an Eminem song while Team USA was getting pummeled paint a pretty picture.

Rea, during the Ryder Cup trophy presentation, curiously said the European Team has retained the Ryder Cup, not won it. His delayed apology didn’t come without controversy as well.

His initial response was to compare the behavior to what you might hear at a youth soccer game, adding that McIlroy understands. He followed up the next day on LinkedIn, writing, “I am not bothered. New level, new devil.”

Six days after the Cup ended, he sent a written apology to 31,000 PGA members. Rea later addressed a PGA annual meeting in Frisco, telling members he had not measured up to those standards. Since then, he has been quietly sidelined.

For instance, he attended the PGA Show in January but wasn’t actively involved the way you would expect a leader to be involved. More interestingly, when the PGA announced the appointment of Terry Clark as the new CEO, the official statement didn’t come from Rea. Instead, the name of Charnes, the current Vice President of the PGA of America, was in the official press release.

Don Rea faced criticism from every quarter in the wake of the Ryder Cup. A minority of American fans had turned the week toxic—chanting “F— you, Rory” when Rory McIlroy‘s image appeared on screens. On Saturday, near the 17th, a beer was thrown that clipped Erica Stoll’s hat as she walked the course.

McIlroy tried to confront the crowd directly and was physically held back by European security. Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley told reporters that golf’s custodians carry a responsibility to perpetuate its underlying values. Matt Fitzpatrick called Rea’s initial comments offensive to European fans.

Notably, even before the Ryder Cup controversy erupted, Rea caught attention during the 2025 PGA Championship. The veteran interjected in multiple questions that were not addressed to him but to then-CEO Derek Sprague.

The current situation presents an obvious comparison to Ted Bishop, the 38th PGA president, who was impeached in 2014 for a sexist social media post just weeks before his term ended. But the more relevant example is Paul Levy in 2018.

He was charged with a misdemeanor DUI and finished his term quietly, away from the spotlight. Rea’s term is set to end in November 2026.

Don Rea’s Ryder Cup fallout casts a shadow over the PGA of America’s road to Adare Manor

The board seat has always mattered. Since the 1960s split, the PGA of America has kept a seat at the table, a sign that both organizations are still tied together, even if they do not always agree. Now, that responsibility falls to Charnes, who is the acting president in all but name.

What this means for Adare Manor, the 2027 Ryder Cup venue in Ireland, is still unclear. No one in American golf has answered. Even before the Bethpage crowd left, McIlroy was already calling for better conduct in 2027.

The U.S. team is heading to Ireland without a captain, after a quiet shake-up in leadership, and the scenes from Bethpage are still easy to find online. The PGA has told Rea to focus on its members first.

Whether that is enough for the members or for the Europeans is another question.