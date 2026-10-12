PGA Tour Dreams Come True for 20 Pros After Tense Korn Ferry Tour Finale

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship concluded on Sunday, officially bringing the 2026 KFT season to an end. For the top 20 players in the developmental circuit, it’s now time to celebrate. Their reward? Coveted PGA Tour cards for the 2027 season. But who are the 20 players who secured their place on golf’s biggest stage?

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Here are the 20 players moving on the PGA Tour, as per GolfWeek.

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Ross Steelman Sandy Scott Ian Holt Alistair Docherty Alvaro Ortiz Austin Hitt Cole Sherwood Doc Redman Blades Brown Tommy Morrison Cooper Dossey Hunter Eichhorn Dylan Menante Michael Johnson Jeremy Gandon Taylor Dickson Ian Gilligan Davis Shore Carson Young Davis Lamb

Two years ago, the list was even longer, with ten additional players receiving their PGA Tour cards. However, the PGA Tour reduced the number of KTF cards from 30 to 20 as part of a sweeping package of competitive and membership structure changes approved by the PGA Tour Policy Board in November 2024, taking effect for the 2026 season.

In any case, all players who made it to the KFT Finals will retain full status on the Korn Ferry Tour for the 2027 season. However, 40 players will miss out on promotion to the PGA Tour and will have to return to the developmental circuit for another season. That said, it’s worth noting that two names on the list were not even there before the KFT Championship.

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Austin Hitt, who ended up winning the $1.5 million event, and Davis Lamb, who finished solo eighth, were both outside the top 20. Hitt entered the season-ending event at No. 22, won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship with a final-round 5-under 66, and vaulted to No. 6 in the final standings. Meanwhile, Lamb also followed a similar story.

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However, neither of their successes matches what one player of the 20 managed.

Blades Brown made PGA Tour History after the KTF Championship

The 19-year-old has become the youngest player ever to earn a PGA Tour card through the developmental circuit. At 19 years, 4 months, and 20 days, he broke Jason Day’s previous record of 19 years, 11 months, and 23 days, set in 2007.

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Brown secured his promotion after finishing runner-up at The Federal Club in Virginia on Sunday. His performance helped him finish ninth in the season-long points standings, comfortably inside the top 20 who earned PGA Tour cards for 2027.

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“What I know for sure is that the golf ball doesn’t care how old I am. The ball doesn’t know whether I’m 60 or 19,” Brown said, reflecting on his achievement.

The young golfer finished at 18-under-par, two strokes behind winner Hitt. Brown also impressed with a second-round 61, featuring back-to-back eagles and five consecutive closing birdies. His promotion marks another milestone in a remarkable journey that began when he turned professional at 17 while giving up on getting a college degree.

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That said, all 20 players have plenty to look forward to in 2027. However, Brown’s record-breaking achievement has given him an added boost, making him one of the most exciting players to watch when the new PGA Tour season gets underway.