PGA Tour Drops Cryptic Brooks Koepka Statement as He Exits LIV Golf After 3 Years

The golf world’s speculations have come true. The five-time major winner, Brooks Koepka, is officially leaving the LIV Golf for a much-needed life back home after three years. After that, many wonder if the former world number one will play on the PGA Tour again. That remains to be seen, but for now, the Tour has shared a rather cryptic message.

The statement read: “Brooks Koepka is a highly accomplished professional, and we wish him and his family continued success. The PGA TOUR continues to offer the best professional golfers the most competitive, challenging, and lucrative environment in which to pursue greatness.”

Koepka joined the rebel golf tour back in 2022 with players like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and immediately defected from the PGA Tour. Koepka signed a huge contract worth over one hundred million dollars that is set to run through the 2026 season. But after winning four majors and spending 44 total weeks as the World No. 1 golfer between 2018 and 2020, Koepka’s performance went to historic low moments in recent years, finishing top-25 in just one of eight major starts in the last two years.

So earlier this year, Koepka dropped some small clues about his growing unhappiness with the LIV Golf, and then his personal life faced a truly heartbreaking mountain of pain in October. His wife, Jena Sims, shared that they lost their baby at sixteen weeks through a sad Instagram post. “At 16 weeks, we learned that our baby’s heart had stopped beating,” Sims wrote on Instagram. “This is a grief no parent is ever prepared for. We are devastated, but remain hopeful to give Crew a sibling one day.”

This tragic loss changed everything, and in early December, Sports Business Journal reported that the Smash GC captain might sit out the entire 2026 season. Since then, there were rumors that Koepka seemed willing to give up twenty million dollars and wanted to serve his suspension early to rejoin the traditional tour as soon as possible.

Then the final confirmation dropped on Tuesday when statement from Koepka’s representatives was released. The statement read: ““Brooks Koepka will be stepping away from LIV Golf. He is deeply grateful to Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Scott O’Neil, and the LIV Golf leadership team, his teammates, and the fans. Family has always guided Brooks’s decisions, and he feels this is the right moment to spend more time at home. ”

“Brooks will continue to be a huge supporter of LIV Golf and wishes the league and its players continued success. Brooks remains passionate about the game of golf and will keep fans updated on what’s ahead.”

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil also released a statement that read: “We have amicably and mutually agreed that Brooks Koepka will no longer compete in the LIV Golf League, following the 2025 season. “Brooks is prioritizing the needs of his family and staying closer to home. We appreciate the significant impact he has had on the game and wish him continued success, both on and off the course.”

So what’s next for Brooks Koepka?

The current rules require a one-year wait for any player who left for an unauthorized golf tournament recently. Since he played his last game in August, he must sit out until the late summer of next year. This means he will likely miss the entire regular season and the FedEx Cup race during 2026 as per the rules. But it can be otherwise if the PGA validates him before that.

But Koepka still holds a golden ticket to the biggest events because of his past major championship trophy wins. His 2023 victory at Oak Hill gives him a spot in all four majors through the year 2028. And Koepka possibly plays in Europe to keep his skills sharp while he waits for his official tour return.

The Saudi-backed league moved quickly to fill the hole left by their former captain. They officially named Talor Gooch as the new leader of the Smash GC team for the upcoming 2026 season. Gooch earned over fifty-six million dollars in prize money and won the individual title back in 2023 already. He lacks the five major trophies that his predecessor owns, but he plays very consistent golf. And the current roster still includes veteran players like Jason Kokrak and Graeme McDowell to help Gooch.