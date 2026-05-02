PGA Tour Enforces Strict Measure for Donald Trump’s Safe Visit at $20M Event

Golf fans were expecting a high-stakes weekend for the inaugural edition of the $20 million Cadillac Championship 2026, especially with elite players and a massive purse. Yet a sudden wave of frustration is building on social media, sparked by heightened security measures ahead of President Donald Trump’s potential appearance.

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The Cadillac Championship in Miami has announced enhanced screening and TSA-style security this weekend at and around Trump National Doral due to a U.S. Secret Service protectee.

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Donald Trump’s status as the sitting U.S. President requires U.S. Secret Service protection under 18 U.S.C. § 3056. This mandates heightened security at public venues, such as PGA Tour events. Previous assassination attempts on Donald Trump, like the one during the July 2024 Pennsylvania rally, further add to the threat.

For the unaware, the enhanced screening means an unexpected layer of restrictions and longer wait times, especially at entry points.

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The security buildup lines up with reports that Donald Trump could attend the event this weekend. There are temporary flight restrictions in place in Miami, reflecting that the President could arrive at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, and depart at 8:30 p.m. on May 3.

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During his time in Miami, he is likely to stay at the Trump National Doral resort.

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This is not the first time Trump has planned to attend a golf event. He attended the 2025 Ryder Cup, and everyone saw how his appearance triggered public outcry. Fans were asked to arrive early, and gates were opened at 5 a.m. to accommodate screening. Additionally, many items were prohibited, including portable folding chairs, large vaping devices, torch-style lighters, large umbrellas, rangefinders, and more.

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The same thing happened at the 2025 US Open men’s finale. His attendance caused an over-an-hour-long security line, which delayed the tennis match. Similarly, his 2025 NFL game visit in Washington drew loud boos from crowds. Across all these events, fans’ complaints centered on ruined experiences due to TSA-style screening.

This could be worrisome, given that the crowd at the 2026 Cadillac Championship is already very low. An X post featuring an image of the 18th green shows an empty course. And that was despite Ricky Fowler and Colin Morikawa, two of the biggest PGA Tour stars playing at the time.

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This signature event marks the PGA Tour’s return to Trump National Doral after a 10-year absence. The last PGA Tour event held at the course was in 2016. The Cadillac Championship features a $20 million purse and a limited elite field. Although a few elites, like Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg, are absent, Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Young are in the field.

The event’s return is intriguing. However, there’s something else that could make Trump excited about the 2026 Cadillac Championship.

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Donald Trump could get to see his golden statue

A gold-leaf bronze statue of Donald Trump was installed at Doral ahead of the Cadillac Championship 2026. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts commissioned the project, nicknamed “Don Colossus.” The President has shown immense interest in cryptocurrency during the elections. Thus, the aim was to gain traction for the launch of the $PATRIOT memecoin.

Ohio-based sculptor Alan Cottrill created the 15-foot-tall statue. The pedestal stands at 22 feet and depicts Trump’s pose after his assassination attempt in 2024. The statue halso get a dramatic makeover. On May 6, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will unveil a new plaque at the statue’s base.

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The text on the plaque will read, “Fight Fight Fight! President Donald J. Trump’s unrelenting fight to make America great again.”

The statue further amplifies the charged atmosphere as the PGA Tour returns to Doral after a decade. And if Donald Trump does arrive at his resort to view the final round of the event, it will also be the first time he sees the statue in person.