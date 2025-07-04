PGA Tour Equity Drama: Where (Ex)Golden Child Jordan Spieth Ends Up in This Chaos

Padraig Harrington smelled something fishy from day one. The PGA Tour kept promising transparency but delivered nothing but silence. That’s when the three-time major champion turned detective. He spent weeks digging through numbers, connecting dots, and piecing together clues. His investigation revealed the ugly truth. Heroes like Nick Faldo and Tony Jacklin had been thrown under the bus.

The drama began when Commissioner Jay Monahan launched the Player Equity Program in February 2024. This wasn’t just about rewarding loyalty. The entire structure emerged as the Tour’s desperate counter-punch to LIV Golf’s guaranteed money. Saudi Arabia was bleeding away stars with nine-figure contracts. The Tour needed its retention weapon fast. Unfortunately, legends like Faldo and Jacklin became collateral damage in this high-stakes war.

Six-time major champion Faldo found himself excluded despite opposing LIV Golf throughout the crisis. Two-time major winner Jacklin faced the same brutal rejection after supporting the Tour through its darkest period. Both legends had every reason to expect inclusion in the $930 million equity bonanza.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Faldo texted Monahan directly: “Asking about this equity thing, I assume I’m on the list.” The commissioner never responded. Jacklin hired a lawyer to write a formal letter demanding answers. The Tour ignored him completely. Both legends watched in disbelief as $75 million got distributed to just 36 “past legends.” Neither made the cut despite their Hall of Fame credentials.

AD

This controversy raises a fascinating question about Jordan Spieth. Would his 13 career victories be enough to secure PGA Tour equity if he never wins again? The answer depends entirely on understanding the selection process that the Tour desperately wanted to keep secret.

How did Padraig Harrington decode the PGA Tour formula?

Harrington’s accounting background served him perfectly for this mystery. He knew the Tour was hiding something behind their vague “Career Points” terminology. So he reverse-engineered the point system through careful analysis and strategic conversations. His calculations proved devastatingly accurate.

The formula rewards achievements with specific point values that heavily favor recent participation:

Major championships: 5 points each

5 points each Players Championship wins: 5 points each (controversially equal to majors)

5 points each (controversially equal to majors) Tour Championship appearances and WGC wins: 3 points each

3 points each Regular PGA Tour victories: 2 points each

2 points each Years of Tour membership: 1 point per year (requires 15+ events annually)

Players needed exactly 55 points to crack the top 36. This cutoff line separated the equity winners from the forgotten legends. Davis Love III confirmed Harrington’s calculations were spot-on. “We sat down and he was spot on,” Love revealed. Soon, players across the Tour were seeking Harrington’s expertise to calculate their equity fate.

via Imago Padraig Harrington

The formula explains why accomplished legends got excluded so harshly. Faldo made only 306 career starts, with never more than nine events per season between 1987 and 1994. His decision to surrender his Tour card during the “Home Circuit release” fight ultimately cost him millions. Jacklin’s decision to support the European Tour cost him valuable membership points. The Tour prioritized future retention over past gratitude in its anti-LIV calculations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jordan Spieth’s PGA Tour Equity Calculations

Now, Jordan Spieth sits in an intriguing position under this revealed system. His 13 PGA Tour victories generate 26 points immediately. Three major championships add another 15 points to his total. Twelve years of Tour membership since 2013 contribute 12 additional points. Conservative estimates suggest at least 9 more points from Tour Championship appearances and playoff runs. This calculation puts his current total around 62 points—already well above the 55-point threshold.

Spieth’s career could realistically extend another 14 years until age 45. He consistently participates in 15-20 tournaments annually, efficiently meeting membership requirements. Each additional year adds one more point to his equity calculation. Even without capturing another victory, Spieth projects to finish his career with approximately 76 points. However, the eight-year vesting schedule creates complex tax implications. He faces taxable income starting in year four, on 50% of his equity value, before receiving actual cash, potentially incurring millions in tax liability while the equity remains locked up.

The financial stakes reveal golf’s brutal generational divide. Excluded legends like Faldo face crushing opportunity costs from this systematic rejection. His career PGA Tour earnings totaled just $5.9 million across two decades. A single equity grant worth $2-5 million could potentially double his lifetime Tour income. Meanwhile, accomplished legends like David Graham and Tony Jacklin watch helplessly from the sidelines. They helped build the Tour during its formative years, yet their foundational contributions weren’t enough for Monahan’s selective generosity.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The system favors longevity over legacy. Consistent participation trumps pure achievement in this equity calculation. Faldo accumulated six major championships but couldn’t match the Tour’s start requirements. Jacklin attended the pivotal 1968 player meetings that led to the creation of the modern Tour structure. Neither accomplishment mattered for anti-LIV retention calculations. Spieth benefited tremendously from perfect timing—joining during an era that valued consistent participation and arriving before the LIV transformed loyalty into a financial necessity.

Jordan Spieth would undoubtedly make the equity cut even without another victory. His early dominance and consistent presence guarantee inclusion in the exclusive 36-member group. Harrington’s decoded formula revealed a system that values participation over greatness. For Spieth, that represents long-term financial security despite tax complexities. For excluded legends, it symbolizes profound disrespect and devastating financial loss in professional golf’s civil war.