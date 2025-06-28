PGA Tour Event in Hot Water for Being ‘Too Easy’ After Four Different Pros Claim Rare Feat

The Rocket Classic has built a reputation over the years as a tournament where low scores aren’t just common, they’re expected. Played at the forgiving Detroit Golf Club, it has consistently brought out the best in players looking to go deep under par. Until now, the benchmark for the lowest round in tournament history was a 63 in 2022. But in 2025, that number has already been shattered, proving once again why this event is a hotbed for career-changing performances.

Kevin Roy was the first to make noise this year, opening with a blistering 10-under 62. His round was completely clean, no bogeys, just eight birdies and a jaw-dropping eagle on the par-5 17th. After smashing a 300-yard drive and hitting a 288-yard 5-wood, Roy found himself in the rough with a tricky chip. He knocked it in from 30 feet, later laughing that it might’ve been “adrenaline or something.”

However, not long after, 20-year-old Aldrich Potgieter matched Roy’s 62 with an equally flawless round that included a 7-under 29 on the back nine. A final-hole birdie putt to go even lower narrowly missed, leaving him tied with Roy but still turning heads with his confidence and poise.

Meanwhile, Min Woo Lee wasn’t far behind. He tied the old record of 63, carding nine birdies, including three in a row to close his round despite an early bogey. And then came Friday, when Jake Knapp took things even further. The 29-year-old American went absolutely berserk in the second round, firing an 11-under 61 to set a brand-new tournament record. That kind of energy seems to be flowing all around the Rocket Classic this year. Records are falling, the leaderboard is stacked with talent, and if the opening round is any sign, we’re in for one of the most thrilling editions of this tournament yet.

But some fans have taken a different view, with a few even questioning the legitimacy of these achievements.

How did fans take this year’s lowest record-breaking scores?

Stirred criticism from golf fans who feel the course setup is far too forgiving. “Maybe the course should be harder?” one comment read, pointing to the Detroit Golf Club’s reputation as a relatively easy layout by PGA Tour standards. It’s not the first time low numbers have poured in here. Back in 2022, several players shot 63s, which at the time tied the tournament record. There’s also the added fact that the course is currently undergoing renovation, which has already resulted in the clearing of trees and thus, the lower scores.

Another fan added, “Play the tournament at Firestone, enough is enough, the guys need tight fairways again.” Firestone Country Club, in Akron, Ohio, is one of the toughest layouts on the Tour, known for its narrow fairways and demanding tee shots. It has been host to the PGA Championship as well, 3 times.

Additionally, much of the frustration this year also stems from soft conditions; heavy rain led to preferred lies and receptive greens, allowing players to attack pins without much risk. One Fan commented, “Let’s be real tho, it’s only due to preferred lies and soft greens.” There’s a growing debate about whether the Rocket Classic is still offering a true challenge or just becoming a scoring showcase.

But the frustration from fans wasn’t just about scoring; it was about the lack of drama. Many believe that unless the course is tough, there’s no real tension or excitement. “Way too easy of a course, Boring Tournament!” one fan reacted, without risky shots or high-stakes driver smashes, the tournament starts to feel flat. One similar comment was “Place is too easy. No fun to watch”. Fans look for those moments where a single swing can change everything, and when the course doesn’t demand that kind of shot-making, the entertainment value drops.

One fan put it this way, “Get these guys back to Oakmont…” referencing the kind of challenge that made the 2025 U.S. Open unforgettable. Oakmont’s punishing setup, with water-splashed lies, thick rough, and lightning-fast greens, produced one of the most unpredictable finishes in recent memory, where an unexpected underdog took the trophy home.

What was once a proving ground is now being seen as a playground. As records tumble, so does the line between brilliance and boredom.