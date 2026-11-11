PGA Tour Extends Ties With Rolex and Amazon as Sponsorship Revenue Surges Amid LIV Rivalry

Not long ago, the PGA Tour was defending its business model against a Saudi-backed rival with seemingly endless money. Now that rival is winding down, and the Tour is counting its sponsorship revenue in billions.

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Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal shared the numbers on X, pointing to a Bloomberg report by Randall Williams. The Tour says its sponsorship revenue grew 14% this year, crossing the $1 billion mark. Carpenter also noted the renewal of its longtime Rolex deal, and that chief commercial officer Dhruv Prasad said the Tour has yet to spend the $1.5 billion invested by Strategic Sports Group (SSG).

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Prasad, who is a former NFL executive, runs the Tour’s commercial side, told Bloomberg:

“The marketplace seems to be validating the future direction of the PGA Tour,” he added in an interview as he was discussing the new competitive model unveiled in June, which he said took a year of painstaking work.

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So where did the extra money come from? Bloomberg says Rolex led the growth, with Amazon Web Services, Raymond James, and AbbVie also contributing. The Tour did not disclose how much each deal added, but renewals and expansions of existing partnerships did much of the lifting, with newer sponsors adding to the total.

Rolex is the biggest piece. A Tour partner since 2005, it renewed its deal this week, keeping one of golf’s most visible brands on board. AWS, the Tour’s official cloud provider since 2021, also extended its partnership earlier this year. The expanded deal includes sponsorship of the Tour’s app, website, and World Feed.

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The newer partnerships add another layer. Raymond James took over the Greensboro-area event following Wyndham’s exit, with the tournament set to become a Championship Series stop in 2028. AbbVie signed in September as the Tour’s official pharmaceutical sponsor, launching its Birdies for Brain Health campaign at the Presidents Cup.

Put together, a 14% rise to just over $1 billion implies the Tour was at roughly $875 million to $880 million a year earlier. That is an estimate based on the reported growth, as the Tour has not published a year-by-year breakdown.

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Notably, the growth visible in numbers is already shaping the Tour’s next structure. For one, sponsors are in place for almost every Championship Series event, while conversations are underway for the lower-tier Challenger Series.

As reported previously, from 2028, the Championship Series will feature around 130 players across roughly two dozen events, each carrying a minimum $20 million purse. The Challenger Series will have 20 events with at least $4 million each and a promotion pathway. Sports Business Journal also reported that Championship Series title sponsors pay at least $30 million annually. Sompo, the Japanese insurer, became the first new sponsor to join in July.

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Meanwhile, the $1.5 billion from SSG remains untouched. Prasad said the money could go toward facility upgrades at different courses, as well as hospitality, catering, and ticketing.

The contrast with LIV Golf is hard to miss. LIV filed for bankruptcy on September 8 after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund said it would end its funding following the 2026 season. Last week, the league confirmed it would wind down after plans to reboot the circuit fell through.

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Rolapp’s Blueprint: Growing Partners and Players Together

Much of this commercial shift traces back to Brian Rolapp, who became the Tour’s first CEO in June 2025 after serving as the NFL’s chief media and business officer. He took the job saying that “the players own the tour,” and commercial growth has been central to his vision.

The restructuring unveiled in June 2026 was built partly around sponsors. Rolapp has said the new model offers companies an entry point at every level of the Tour, with “unsolicited inbound interest” already coming in for the Challenger Series, including from brands new to the Tour. However, he has also stressed that sponsors must first be free of their existing contractual commitments before joining the new system.

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That pipeline is still growing. Sports Business Journal reported that Visa is close to a deal worth a high eight-figure sum annually, covering the Tour Championship from 2028 and three Challenger Series events. FedEx’s current deal reportedly runs through the end of 2027.

The expansion is not just about sponsors. More tournaments, bigger purses, and a promotion route from the Challenger Series are designed to widen the pool of players who can make a living on Tour, not just the biggest names. Rolapp has also pointed to PGA Tour Americas as another pathway into the Championship Series.

Ultimately, the model depends on the Tour continuing to attract sponsors at this level. So far, the numbers suggest it is heading in the right direction.