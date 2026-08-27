PGA Tour Faces Backlash After Announcing Controversial Rule Change at TOUR Championship

The warning signs were already there. Forecasts had pointed to a potential weather disruption at East Lake during Thursday’s opening round of the season-ending TOUR Championship, with thunderstorms and rain threatening to interrupt play. And now, it appears the PGA Tour has moved quickly to address the looming weather threat, introducing a controversial rule just hours before the $40 million event gets underway.

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“Preferred lies are in effect for the first round of the TOUR Championship,” PGA Tour wrote on X.

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The controversial rule, of course, is a temporary local rule used when poor weather or course conditions make playing from the fairway difficult. When the rule is in effect, players can lift, clean and reposition their ball without penalty, typically within six inches or one club length of its original spot. The rule generally applies only to closely mown areas such as the fairway and does not extend to the rough, bunkers or penalty areas.

The ball cannot be moved closer to the hole and must remain within the designated area, giving players a cleaner, more playable lie when mud, standing water or other adverse conditions affect the course. While the rule may make sense given the circumstances, it has remained a contentious topic among fans, despite being implemented on numerous occasions throughout the season.

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It has already been used at several tournaments, including the Cognizant Classic, the Valero Texas Open, and the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. And, unsurprisingly, it has drawn criticism from fans each time. The argument against preferred lies is simple: they take away one of golf’s fundamental challenges: playing the ball as it lies.

Critics argue that allowing players to improve their lies reduces the difficulty of the course, eliminates an element of luck, and shields professionals from having to deal with muddy, uneven, or otherwise unfavorable conditions. So, after the PGA Tour’s latest announcement on social media, the complaints quickly started pouring in.

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One user brought up the Wyndham Clark incident. “Wyndham plays preferred lies in the rough! Why not just roll it everywhere???” the user asked. During the BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club, cameras caught Clark repeatedly placing different clubs behind his ball in the rough on the 14th hole, prompting viewers and commentators to question whether he was improving his lie. Despite that, he went on to win the tournament.

Another chimed in. “F**k off. Soft a** tour,” the user commented. If not the rule, the tournament could also have been delayed, postponed, or extended due to bad weather.

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Someone else mocked the entire season. “Fitting end to the season,” the user commented. Notably, the rule has been activated at least five times this year.

The next user perfectly encapsulated how people feel about the rule. “People get so mad about this lol,” commented the user. At least the good thing is it’s going to last just the first round.

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Meanwhile, this user appears to have grown accustomed to the rule. “A tale as old as time,” the user pointed out. It would be interesting to see how the rule affects the play.

Having said that, it appears fans are once again outraged because of the controversial rule change. But the game will move forward despite it.