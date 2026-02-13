PGA Tour Faces Heat for ‘Petty & Ridiculous’ Actions That Ended Golf Pro’s Career

From “Free Wesley” floating everywhere on the internet to a dedicated campaign to put pressure on decision-makers, fans and the media have grown louder in backing the suspended pro, Wesley Bryan. But no matter what, the organization refuses to budge on its punishment. And while the PGA Tour is trying to look tough, the public is taking the opposite view.

“Seems like he’s doing it the right way, where he’s been very public, saying he wants to be back in good graces with them. I mean, that’s very clear. And the YouTube aspect of it, the fact that he did YouTube videos to me is like the PGA Tour did the PGA Tour versus LIV and they had their members play against LIV members, which was basically saying, we are allowing this coexistence of your league, our league, we’re going to play against each other,” Frankie Borrelli said during a Fore Play Podcast Plus episode.

“Maybe just the imaging and the wording of Wesley going and playing in the LIV Duels wasn’t like our PGA tour guys going to go play in their YouTube video. Maybe if they would have said that, then it would have been allowed. But because he was kind of a part of their entity for those couple of videos, that’s maybe why he’s getting the slap on the wrist. So I don’t know. I’ve been very interested in it. I hope that they can resolve it because it’s just making the PGA Tour look a little bit petty and ridiculous that you can’t just let, he’s great for YouTube golf.”

The 2017 RBC Heritage winner, Wesley Bryan, remains indefinitely suspended as of February 2026 for participating in LIV Golf’s “The Duels: Miami” event in April 2025. The nine-hole scramble on Doral’s Blue Course featured six LIV pros, including Sergio Garcia, Bryan’s partner, and six YouTube creators.

Imago FORT WORTH, TX – MAY 26: Wesley Bryan hits from the 9th tee during the second round of the Dean & Deluca Invitational on May 26, 2017 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, TX (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire) GOLF: MAY 26 PGA Golf Herren – DEAN & DELUCA Invitational – Second Round PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon17052617

While the PGA Tour banned Bryan for this, the organization itself participated in a LIV Golf vs PGA Tour match. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler from the PGA Tour were to face Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka from LIV Golf. However, this isn’t the root cause of the negative PR the PGA Tour faces.

The backlash against the PGA Tour started when Brian Rolapp let Brooks Koepka back. The 5x major winner did not just desert and go to LIV Golf but played in the league for 4 years. On the contrary, Bryan just played for a few hours. Therefore, the fans want the tour to accept Weslet Bryan just like the 9x PGA Tour winner.

In fact, the suspended pro had to sneak into the Pro-Am rounds for the 2026 WM Phoenix Open. He was caddying for Grant Horvat, who was part of the Pro-Am rounds. Since Wesley Bryan was banned, he was very attentive when entering the course. He did upload an Instagram post featuring the two at TPC Scottsdale, though.

While people are unhappy with how the PGA Tour is handling the situation, Borelli’s co-host, Sam “Riggs,” raised a valid point about the ban.

“I wonder what type of punishment would Wes be willing to pay. Brooks didn’t just walk back to the PGA Tour. He’s paying millions and millions and millions of dollars to get back onto the PGA Tour. I totally understand the argument that Brooks went over there, he played four years of tournaments, he took a hundred-million-dollar paycheck. Wesley just went and played a couple of nine-hole scrambles. So, I agree that the two aren’t the same. I wonder what type of punishment he would be willing to accept to return to the PGA Tour,” Sam “Riggs” said.

The 9x PGA Tour winner accepted reinstatement under the PGA Tour’s Returning Member Program. He forfeited all 2026 FedEx Cup bonus money, became ineligible for PGA Tour equity grants until 2030, and paid $5 million in donations. Moreover, he won’t participate in any Signature Events on the PGA Tour for the 2026 season.

Therefore, it only sounds natural for Wesley Bryan to face some similar punishment and be back. But the problem is that there’s no such path in place for him, as the PGA Tour is not even ready to listen to him or his family.

Wesley Bryan’s wife gets a cold response

Wesley Bryan revealed in a conversation with Dan on Golf about how even his wife got a cold response from Jay Manohan and Brian Rolapp.

His wife sent a carefully crafted letter to the two decision makers following Koepka’s return. All she sought was modest access to non-Signature Events. However, the PGA Tour’s representatives replied back saying, “No conversations necessary.”

The three events Wesley Bryan mentioned were the Myrtle Beach Classic, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, and the Bank of Utah Championship. The Myrtle Beach Classic is in his hometown, while he and his brother have strong ties to the hosts of the other two events.

That cold, dismissive response to his wife’s appeal perfectly captures why frustration around this suspension has boiled over. What began as a disciplinary stance has now snowballed into a public relations problem. The PGA Tour is looking increasingly stubborn as fans and media continue to question why there’s room for forgiveness for some but not for Wesley Bryan.