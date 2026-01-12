PGA Tour Faces Scrutiny for Giving Unfair & ‘Harsh’ Punishment to Struggling Pros

Brooks Koepka’s reinstatement appeal seems to have shaken the very core of golf at the moment. And with it, all of its minute rules and regulations are being put under some severe scrutiny. At the moment, the biggest rule that has been the talk of the town is undoubtedly the ‘sanction.’ As per one of its rules, members of the tour who would be participating in unauthorized leagues will be suspended. Surprisingly, PGA Tour pro Laurie Canter himself seems not to be okay with the condition.

Expressing his honest opinions, Canter straight up termed the ruling as ‘illogical.’

Speaking in an episode of the Flushing It Golf podcast, host Tom Hobbs asked Canter about his opinions on the suspension rule.

“I don’t really see the logic in it and I don’t think it’s particularly fair because you’re effectively stopping the ability of players to, if they want to play on the PGA Tour or the Corner Ferry Tour or any of the subsidiary tours of the PGA Tour, they can’t be involved in any sort of live event,” said Canter.

Canter then highlighted a very important aspect of the suspension that has seldom been discussed till now. The PGA Tour pro golfer stated that there might be a lot of golfers who are struggling to make it big on the tour. And keeping in mind how expensive sustaining a golf career is, several players may want to earn themselves some money by signing up for the LIV Golf for some years.

Not only did Canter not like the idea of a year-long suspension, but he also claimed to have discussed amending the same with the upper authorities of the Tour previously.

“I’m not a fan of that rule. I spoke with them a little bit in 2024 and I’ve made that known. I don’t think that that’s a particularly forward-looking regulation and yeah, I don’t fundamentally agree with that at all,” said Canter.

Many others share the same stance as Canter, wanting the LIV players to return to the PGA Tour without punishment. Rory McIlroy has publicly said, “Let them come back… I don’t think there should be a punishment.”

Meanwhile, coming to the name from where it all started, the golf world is now calling for Tiger Woods and co. to take the right call on Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour entry.

PGA Tour or suspension: Brooks Koepka’s future hangs in the balance

Ever since the likes of Koepka officially submitted their reinstatement applications to the tour, the PGA Tour realm has been divided into two. With the likes of Rory McIlroy ready to welcome the LIV golfers with open arms, Smylie Kaufman and Anthony Kim have expressed their denial of the same.

Interestingly, all of the above-mentioned names have some solid justifications to back their claims. McIlroy, for example, stated that the LIV golfers have already suffered a lot, as there was no official recognition for them.

Additionally, he also stated that letting in the LIV Golf athletes would mean higher competition in the tour.

And as for Kim and Kaufman, they pointed out that letting in Koepka would mean the ones whom the PGA had suspended earlier would feel cheated.

Moreover, letting Koepka come right back to compete in the PGA Tour’s signature events is not something that would be a pleasant experience for the existing members.

Thus, with a lot going on, the PGA realm is now asking Tiger Woods’ committee, along with Brian Rolapp, to go through the delicate situation very carefully and come up with the best possible decision.