PGA Tour Finds Austin Championship Sponsor Replacement After Good Good Backlash, per Reports

Ninety days ago, the PGA Tour’s newest tournament had a name, a title sponsor, and a future. Today it has a golf course, a date, a $6 million purse it has promised to pay, and—until this week—nothing to write on the front of the trophy.

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The Austin Championship tees off Nov. 12–15 at Omni Barton Creek with the Tour’s branding but, until now, without the commercial identity that makes a new event look permanent. That is the hole the Tour has apparently just plugged.

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The reported replacement

Josh Carpenter, citing Golfweek’s Adam Schupak, reported the Austin Championship “will at least have a presenting sponsor when it tees off next month.” Compliance Solutions, a Florida-based tax services firm, is expected to fill that spot, per Golfweek and Front Office Sports.

The fit is less random than it appears. Compliance Solutions has backed the Korn Ferry Tour’s Compliance Solutions Championship since 2023, a $1.5 million Finals event at The Patriot Golf Club in Owasso, Oklahoma, that sends its best finishers to the PGA Tour. HNS Sports Group operates that tournament. It is the same firm that employs Austin Championship tournament director Ian Helm. In other words, the Tour did not have to cold-call a stranger with 14 days left; it called a partner its event operator already knew.

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There is other evidence that the deal is effectively done. The tournament’s own ticket page already advertises “Folds of Honor Friday presented by Compliance Solutions” for the Nov. 13 second round, alongside general admission at $80 Thursday, $90 Friday, and $350 for the week.

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An official announcement could arrive as early as Monday, with practice rounds beginning days later.

A presenting sponsor, not a title sponsor

The report’s precise wording is the story. Compliance Solutions is not replacing Good Good so much as covering for it; on three counts, the deal is smaller:

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Element Good Good (original) Reported replacement Role Title sponsor and host Presenting sponsor Term Multiyear 2026 only Value Roughly $6 million Covers only part of it

Front Office Sports reports the Tour will recoup “some, but not all” of the $6 million void. Because the purse was already guaranteed, the tournament was never in danger of being cancelled — only of being played without a name attached to it. The stakes were real either way: 120 players, 500 FedExCup points, and a $1,080,000 winner’s share at a par-72 course stretched to 7,451 yards.

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The backlash that created the opening

The event was announced in October 2025 as the Good Good Championship, pairing the Tour with YouTube golf’s largest creators in what was billed as the group’s boldest step into the mainstream. The partnership collapsed in less than a week.

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On Aug. 21, Good Good posted a promotional clip titled “The driver,” advertising a co-branded Callaway club. Styled as a parody of the film Obsession, it showed co-founder Garrett Clark running up behind colleague Alexis Miestowski and shoulder-checking her to the ground as she reached into his golf bag, then warning, “Don’t touch my driver,” beneath the caption “You have been warned…”

The post came down within hours, as did everything around it. Good Good apologized, conceding it had published content “not aligned with our values as a brand,” though critics noted the statement arrived only after public pushback. Retailers pulled the apparel from Dick’s Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, and PGA Tour Superstore. Callaway, which initially said it was “disappointed by the content” and looked forward to “working together” to make golf “a more inclusive space,” ended the relationship outright days later. Its CEO, Chip Brewer, confirmed on Aug. 25 that the ad was produced by Good Good but “approved by Callaway prior to posting,” and said the company had overhauled its approval process after admitting the old one was not comprehensive enough. Golf Channel yanked Big Break x Good Good — a show whose winner was supposed to receive a sponsor’s exemption into this very tournament.

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The retreat had already begun in public before it was official. On Aug. 26, The Telegraph reported that the Tour “seems almost certain to ditch Good Good as title sponsors” and was “already lining up replacement sponsors” for Austin.

By Thursday evening, Aug. 27, Good Good had stepped away as title sponsor after what it called “careful reflection,” saying it was “committed to earning back trust.” The Tour said it agreed with the decision and that it would “provide an update on sponsorship plans at a later date.” That update is precisely what this week’s reporting delivers — ten weeks later, and two weeks before the first tee shot.

What the fix leaves unresolved

A one-year presenting deal secures November 2026 and says nothing about 2027. Helm said in mid-October that sponsor talks were “deep in the weeds” and that Austin’s prospects of becoming a recurring FedEx Cup Fall stop depended on landing a lead sponsor.

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The field, at least, is holding up: Jackson Koivun, Webb Simpson, and Lucas Glover are among the committed names, and children get in free all week. But a presenting sponsor buys hospitality tents and a Friday activation, not the multi-year commitment that turns a one-off into a fixture.

The Tour has found a replacement, but not yet a successor. Whether Austin gets a second edition on a firm footing remains to be seen.