PGA Tour Forced to Enforce Controversial Rule at $8.8M Event Amid Uncertain Conditions

Moving Day at the John Deere Classic was set to get underway. Lucas Glover held the lead at 14-under after rounds of 63 and 65. He was followed by Lee Hodges, two shots back at 12-under (64-66), and Zac Blair, another stroke behind at 11-under (63-68). But before the third round of the $8.8 million event began at TPC Deere Run, Glover’s lead would face an unexpected test. The PGA Tour swooped in with last-minute changes due to uncertain weather.

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“Saturday weather forecast for the John Deere Classic. Preferred lies are in effect for round three,” PGA Tour Communications announced on X.

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They also attached Saturday’s weather forecast, which called for challenging conditions. Between 7 and 11 a.m., there was a significant chance of showers and thunderstorms, with rain and lightning probabilities both sitting at 50% at 7 a.m. The afternoon wasn’t expected to be much better, as another round of showers and thunderstorms carried a 40% to 50% chance between 1 and 5 p.m. The risk of lightning was also forecast to increase later in the day.

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In response to the conditions, preferred lies were activated for the third round. This allowed players to lift, clean, and place their ball within one scorecard length on the fairways. However, many have criticized the rule, arguing it gives the players an unfair advantage. They suggest that golf should be played as the ball lies, even in bad conditions. It effectively alters player strategies and removes the unpredictability of muddy fairways.

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The rule has been implemented this season, marking a shift from its previous iteration, which allowed the player to place their ball within one full club length or roughly 46 inches. In any case, the PGA Tour quickly followed by revealing that the third round was delayed.

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“Due to lightning in the area, the start of the third round of the John Deere Classic is delayed,” they wrote. “…Due to current golf course conditions, preparation time, and the potential for inclement weather later today, round three starting times will be restructured to a split tee start from approximately 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT in groups of three.”

Such unforeseen conditions, however, aren’t anything new. As for the current PGA Tour season, this marks the seventh time that preferred lies has been implemented.

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Weather rocked PGA Tour before Saturday

Saturday’s delay follows one last month during the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Inclement weather had caused the round to begin three to four hours later, and play resumed later in the morning. And before that, the Travelers Championship also faced similar problems.

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Play was suspended before the final round of the tournament at 5:57 pm ET due to dangerous weather conditions, involving lightning and rain. The tournament was later resumed in the evening. However, in a rare turn of events, it entered Monday’s playoff. Viktor Hovland defeated Scottie Scheffler to win his eighth PGA Tour title. That’s not the end, however.

Earlier in the month, round three of the Memorial Tournament endured multiple weather delays. The play was suspended twice because of storms, leading to the round being completed the next morning.

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That said, it appears weather problems have carried over from last month for the PGA Tour. But thankfully, the third round has begun.