PGA Tour in Chaos as Weather Panic Wrecks AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Finale

‘For the fourth time in seven years, the final round at Pebble Beach is at the mercy of the weather. Every February, the Monterey Peninsula reminds the PGA Tour that no amount of operational planning fully accounts for what crosses the water. Some years, the Tour gets away with it, but this was not going to be one of those years.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The PGA TOUR Communications shared that the final-round tee times at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am would run from 7:22 to 9:45 a.m. PT, with threesomes off split tees, the entire 80-man field compressed into a 143-minute window.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reason for the panic was a low-pressure system barreling toward the peninsula, promising to unleash winds gusting up to 35 mph and deteriorating conditions for any group still on the course after 11 a.m. The rain chance is 45%, temperatures are 59°F, and the system is building through the afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the Sunday round starts, Jordan Spieth sits at T12, with 13 under. His position was built on two sharp rounds: a bogey-free 66 at Spyglass Hill, including a holed wedge for an eagle on the par-4 9th, followed by a 68 at Pebble Beach, with an eagle on the par-5 6th. He won here in 2017 and was a runner-up in 2022. He read Sunday’s conditions plainly after completing his round.

“Pebble’s going to show more of its teeth the next two days,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Akshay Bhatia took a three-shot lead into Sunday at -20. He had 47 consecutive bogey-free holes before his first slip: a misread wind on the par-3 12th in Saturday’s third round. Collin Morikawa finished the day at -17 after a third-round 62 in which he hit all 18 greens in regulation at Pebble Beach, the third time he’s done that on the PGA Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Pacific: A recurring reckoning

In 2024, wind gusts close to 60 mph forced the final round to be canceled before it even began. Wyndham Clark was awarded the trophy after 54 holes. He shot a course record of 60 on Saturday, which turned out to be the last round played that week.

The year before, play at Monterey Peninsula Country Club was suspended mid-round on Saturday due to steady winds exceeding 20 mph. The final round was pushed to Monday. In 2019, a hailstorm turned the greens white, and Phil Mickelson won on a Monday after Sunday was lost to weather.

ADVERTISEMENT

As history has shown, the same stunning coastline that makes Pebble Beach a bucket-list destination is also its Achilles’ heel, leaving it completely exposed to the wrath of the Pacific year after year.

The bluffs along the 18th hole send southern weather systems directly onto the course. The ocean shapes Pebble Beach, but on some Sundays, it turns the par-3 7th into a test of reading the weather, not just playing golf. There is nothing to protect the course from what comes across the peninsula.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moving up Sunday tee times does not change the geography. It is only a response to it.