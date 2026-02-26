PGA Tour in Danger of Losing $49.87 Billion Sponsor as Tiger Woods Plans Schedule Overhaul

LA JOLLA, CA – FEBRUARY 16: Tiger Woods speaks during the trophy presentation after the final round of the Genesis Invitational tournament, Sunday, February 16, 2025, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire GOLF: FEB 16 PGA, Golf Herren The Genesis Invitational EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon46520250216181

LA JOLLA, CA – FEBRUARY 16: Tiger Woods speaks during the trophy presentation after the final round of the Genesis Invitational tournament, Sunday, February 16, 2025, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire GOLF: FEB 16 PGA, Golf Herren The Genesis Invitational EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon46520250216181

Tiger Woods already made some impressive dynamic shifts when he took the golfing world by storm during his playing days. However, now that he is at the dusk of his career, the golfing legend has entered the administrative path in the PGA Tour. And immediately, he wants to bring in a host of changes. According to the announcement, the PGA Tour schedule will undergo a massive revamp from 2027. And while this sounds interesting, it has put the Tour’s relationship with its $49.87 billion partner.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With the changes coming in, there has been some significant concern as to whether the Detroit Classic will remain a part of the schedule. However, fans have picked up subtle signs that point out some sombre probabilities. The aforementioned tournament is primarily hosted by the Rocket Companies INC. Surprisingly, they have decided not to exercise their option for becoming the title sponsor for the upcoming season.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the primary causes for such a stance from the company is undoubtedly the uncertainty surrounding the 2027 schedule. Insiders have reported that, currently, it is uncertain how the future will look for the PGA Tour. As they want to have fewer events and push their products more into the larger media markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, despite the dark clouds looming, the Detroit Classic tournament director Mark Hollis remains optimistic. He stated that the PGA Tour will likely continue with the event, and once the final decision comes in, the business side of things will be sorted immediately.

Hollis also pointed out that a green light would mean that the Rocket Companies INC will invoke a long-term contract with the Detroit Golf Club, the host venue of the event. Meanwhile, while there have been some discussions as to whether the Detroit Classic will be scrapped, there are enough reasons as to why, sustaining with the event would be a wiser option.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Why the PGA Tour might keep the Detroit Classic?

One of the biggest objectives for revamping the PGA Tour has been pushing it into profitable markets. That is because the present scenario lacks a competitive PGA Tour event in some of the most lucrative markets of the country. While the first choices would be Boston, Washington D.C, New York City, and Chicago, Detroit, too, fits right into the equation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago August 20, 2025, Atlanta, Georgia, USA: Brian Rolapp, Chief Executive Officer of the PGA, Golf Herren Tour, speaks to the media ahead of the 2025 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club. Atlanta USA – ZUMAw109 20250820_fap_w109_006 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

Detroit is currently experiencing a boom in business and also features among the 15 most profitable media markets in the US. This is a significant reason for Tiger Woods’ committee to consider Detroit as a viable option.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the moment, there are annual PGA Tour events in places like San Antonio, Memphis, Charlotte, etc., which are way less profitable than Detroit. Thus, with a wave of change coming in, the future looks increasingly complicated. But based on some rational assumptions, it looks like the PGA Tour’s partnership with the Rocket Companies INC might just remain intact for a long time.