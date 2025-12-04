PGA Tour Injury Report: Viktor Hovland Drops Recovery Update Before New Season Kicks Off

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Months after a neck injury forced Viktor Hovland out of the Ryder Cup, he’s back in South Africa with a strategy that contradicts everything modern golf demands.

Hovland told Viaplay Golf Norge this week that he has spent the last couple of months working hard to ensure his neck doesn’t get worse. The plan ahead of the Nedbank Golf Challenge? Keep the driver in the bag—or at least limit its use. But there’s reason for optimism: practice sessions over the past two days have been “very, very good,” Hovland said, adding that it will be a matter of getting comfortable during the tournament.

It’s a delicate balance. Hovland sounds confident, but the course in South Africa demands something his body might not be ready to give.

Hovland’s neck issues first surfaced in June 2025 at the Travelers Championship, where he withdrew just two holes into the final round after his neck “cracked” during a warm-up swing. An MRI in September confirmed the diagnosis: a disc bulge. The injury flared again at the Ryder Cup in late September, forcing him out of both Saturday’s four-ball session and Sunday singles.

He returned at the DP World India Championship in October, finishing tied for sixth. But even that performance came with caveats. Hovland revealed he was still taking painkillers during the tournament to manage the injury, though he noted the pain wasn’t affecting his golf swing since he avoided hitting drivers. The Nedbank Golf Challenge is different. South Africa’s layout demands more regular driver usage than India did, testing whether Hovland can protect his neck while remaining competitive.

Hovland’s driver-limiting strategy isn’t just a personal adjustment—it’s part of a larger shift happening across professional golf. More players are making difficult choices between competitive advantage and physical preservation, particularly when it comes to the sport’s most demanding club.

The Norwegian admitted the driver causes him the most pain, but he’s far from alone in that calculation.

The modern game rewards distance above nearly everything else, but the physical cost of generating that power is forcing a reckoning at the highest levels. Players nursing back injuries, shoulder issues, and neck problems are increasingly relying on conservative club selection and short-game excellence to stay competitive.

The driver generates more torque and rotational force than any other club in the bag. That explosiveness separates elite ball-strikers from the rest of the field, but it also places tremendous strain on the body’s most vulnerable points—the lower back, shoulders, and cervical spine. For players managing chronic injuries, every driver swing carries risk.

But the real stakes are more personal. Hovland’s 2024 season was challenging, marked by inconsistency and physical setbacks. His T6 finish in India offered a glimpse of his potential, but that performance came on a course that allowed him to avoid his biggest weapon.

Viktor Hovland’s Nedbank Golf Challenge strategy tests injury management

Hovland’s approach, that is to rely less on the driver at Nedbank, reflects a growing acknowledgment that sustainability matters as much as performance. This week carries significant weight.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge offers a $6 million purse, with $1.025 million to the winner. Race to Dubai points are critical, and then there are OWGR points matter for major championship access. For European players like Hovland, Ryder Cup points are also on the line.

Nedbank is the litmus test. Can Hovland contend at a high level while managing chronic injury? Can he protect his body and still chase seven-figure payouts and critical ranking points? It remains to be seen.