PGA Tour Insider Delivers Bad News to Brooks Koepka About His Career Following LIV Golf Exit

“You’ve got to pay the troll toll to get in.” The Shotgun Start podcast invoked the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia metaphor for a reason. For Brooks Koepka, the toll isn’t money. It’s time.

The five-time major champion walked away from LIV Golf on December 23, 2025. Fans immediately penciled him into the American Express field. But major exemptions get you into Augusta. They don’t get you into Palm Springs. Koepka’s three PGA Championship wins and two U.S. Open titles secure his spot at the Masters, Oakmont, and Quail Hollow through 2028. Those credentials mean nothing when it comes to the American Express, Bay Hill, or any signature event.

The Shotgun Start hosts dismantled the fantasy on their January 5 episode. “He can’t just be showing up at Palm Springs AMX in like five weeks. It just can’t,” they noted. The analysis sharpened when addressing the PGA Tour’s bland corporate response: “Brooks Koepka is a golfer. This isn’t like Taiwan, where the State Department needs to meet over every word. Jay Monahan can pick up the phone and say, you know, we’d love to have you. We don’t need to pour over every word in one of the global home meeting rooms to just release this milk toast garbage.”

Then came the legal reality. “Rory alluded to this, too,” the hosts observed. “You can’t treat one person differently than he treats others. As much as the tour would like to treat Brooks differently, it sets a legal precedent because of the lawsuits that have been going on and everything else behind the scenes.”

“He’s still exempt on tour because of his major wins, that’s not the hurdle,” they continued. “The hurdle is how they have treated others that have tried to come back, serve suspensions or whatever it is. There seems to be some insight there that he probably has from HQ if you’re reading between the lines.”

The regulation confirms their framing: “Any player who has participated in an unauthorized tournament is ineligible to compete in any event sanctioned by the PGA Tour for a period of one year.” Koepka’s last LIV appearance came at LIV Golf Michigan on August 24, 2025. The clock started that day — not when he announced his departure four months later. August 2026 marks the earliest he can re-enter PGA Tour fields.

The hosts weren’t being cynical. They were channeling the same legal logic that binds the institution.

Brooks Koepka faces the precedent problem with no room for exceptions

Laurie Canter proved the rule’s impartiality. After his final LIV event in February 2024, the Englishman served the full one-year suspension before becoming the first ex-LIV golfer to compete in a PGA Tour event at The Players Championship in March 2025. He earned a 2026 PGA Tour card by finishing seventh in the Race to Dubai — then declined it to rejoin LIV Golf.

The pathway existed. Canter followed it. No shortcuts materialized.

Hudson Swafford faces harsher math: a five-year ban stretching until 2027, calculated as one year for each non-sanctioned event he played in 2022 before resigning. James Piot served his full suspension. Henrik Stenson paid over $1 million in fines to the DP World Tour just to regain eligibility there.

If the PGA Tour carves out an exception for Koepka, every suspended player gains grounds for litigation.

The Tour’s response hinted at awareness without action. They released their statement just 23 minutes after LIV Golf’s announcement — suggesting the institution knew it was coming. Yet the words offered no fast-track, no red carpet.

The Shotgun Start hosts offered their prediction: “He’s going to go play the DP World Tour, and he’ll play over there for a while, and then he’ll come back. Maybe it’s next year.”

Star power doesn’t rewrite the rulebook. Even five-time major champions must wait in line.