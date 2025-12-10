PGA Tour Insider Rejects LIV Golf Poaching Reports With Blunt Statement

Rumors were that LIV is poaching two South Korean golfers on the PGA Tour. One of them was Si Woo Kim, and the other was Sungjae Im. There is no official confirmation on the rumors yet. However, while Si Woo Kim’s involvement is unknown, a source close to the PGA Tour denies any truth in Sungjae Im joining the rival circuit.

“There’s “zero truth” to the Sungjae Im report, per a source,” wrote Cameron Jourdan in an X post.

Reports from Flushing It Golf suggested Si Woo Kim was deep into talks to join LIV Golf’s Iron Heads GC for 2026. But it was not just Si Woo Kim. The same discussion also looped in Im as a potential addition. That idea gained momentum after Josh Carpenter noted the possible effect such exits could have on the International Presidents Cup team. Reposting the same, Cameron Jourdan denied any truth to Sungjae Im’s involvement, per a close source.

Meanwhile, Sliced Podcast’s host Sam Harrop echoed that stance through his own post, stating he had it on “very good authority” that Sungjae Im is staying where he is. Im’s schedule backs up that assessment, as he continues to be one of the most active golfers on the PGA Tour with 28 starts in 2025. He sits at No. 42 in the world and has represented the International side in three Presidents Cups.

Sungjae Im’s name now appears cleared, while Kim’s next steps remain under watch. As the landscape shifts, clarity around each player’s direction will shape upcoming international team dynamics.