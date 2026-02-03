PGA Tour Issues Cryptic Statement in Response to Bryson DeChambeau & Co. Winning OWGR Approval

Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and many other LIV golfers have been waiting for the OWGR’s decision on giving LIV Golf eligibility status for months now. Their prayers have finally been answered, as the OWGR Governing Board granted them OWGR points. And within a few minutes, the PGA Tour made its voice heard. It isn’t a condemnation, but a carefully framed response that hints at wider consequences still unfolding.

“We respect today’s decision by the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) Governing Board and the considerable time the Board and Chairman Immelman committed to this process,” the PGA Tour wrote in its official statement.

The OWGR Governing Board decided on February 3, 2026, to award world ranking points to LIV Golf events starting this season. This marks a major shift after years of denial. The Saudi-backed league submitted its initial application in 2022, which was immediately rejected. After taking command, Scott O’Neil reapplied in June 2025.

After about 8 months of careful consideration, the OWGR has finally responded by giving OWGR points to the top 10 finishers and ties in individual stroke play. However, no one below the top 10 will get any points. Also, unlike in other tours, the points not allocated will not be distributed among the top 10 golfers.

The PGA Tour is praising the 8 months of effort that Chairman Trevor Immelman and others on the OWGR Governing Board put in to reach the decision. Although the Saudi-backed league has got the OWGR points, the PGA Tour might still be happy here. That’s because LIV Golf’s field strength has taken a severe hit after Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed’s exit.

On the other hand, even LIV golfers and Scott O’Neil would be happy about the decision. Although not a complete win, this still opens the door to major tournaments for LIV golfers. Until now, the only possible option was based on past victories. Notably, the road to this was not easy to get at all. LIV Golf underwent many significant changes to comply with the OWGR’s rules and policies.

LIV Golf’s key OWGR compliance changes

The PIF-backed league made targeted modifications from mid-2025 through early 2026 to align with OWGR criteria. This includes changes to field strength, meritocracy, and tournament structure.

To begin with, LIV abandoned its signature 54-hole format for all 2026 regular-season events. LIV Golf was all about the 54-hole format. In fact, its name reflected the number 54 in Roman numerals. However, the league switched to full 72 holes over four days.

The field grew from 54 to 57 players. It added three wild cards from the January 2026 Promotions event in Florida. Similarly, two spots were open for Asian golfers based on the Order of Merit.

With ranking points now in play, the next chapter will be defined less by courtroom battles and more by how these changes alter the path to golf’s biggest stages. The OWGR’s decision and the PGA Tour’s restrained response have reshaped how LIV Golf fits into the wider competitive landscape.