PGA Tour Joins $12.7B Giant in Fresh $24M Pro Shop Funding Round

Golf’s media business is attracting some serious heavyweight backing. Pro Shop is drawing renewed interest from major names across sports as it prepares for its next growth stage. As streaming, social media, creators, live competitions, and commerce become increasingly important to how fans engage with the sport, Pro Shop is positioning itself to capture a broader audience. To meet that need, the company sought new investment through a Series B financing round.

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Front Office Sports writer David Rumsey reported that Pro Shop secured a Series B round led by $12.7 billion giant Arthur M. Blank.

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“Pro Shop, the media company co-founded by Netflix ‘Full Swing’ producer @chadmumm, has closed a $24 million Series B financing round led by Falcons owner Arthur Blank. In 2024, Pro Shop’s Series A raised $20M. The PGA Tour is among this new round’s returning investors,” Rumsey wrote.

The investment comes from Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE), a premier sports, hospitality, and entertainment portfolio operating under the Blank Family of Businesses.

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Blank is also best known as the owner of the Atlanta Falcons. His sports and entertainment interests also include Atlanta United, Atlanta Drive GC of TGL, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta City FC, and PGA TOUR Superstore.

The latest round also brings several existing and new investors into Pro Shop’s growth story. The PGA Tour and Powerhouse Capital are returning investors. Causeway Media Partners and Ares Sports, Media and Entertainment joined AMBSE as new participants.

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“When we launched Pro Shop, the thesis was that golf was entering a new era, one where fans were discovering and engaging with the game across more platforms, formats and communities than ever before,” said Chad Mumm, Co-Founder and President of Pro Shop.

“The last two years have only reinforced that belief. We’ve deliberately built Pro Shop to meet modern golf fans wherever they are and give them more ways into the game. This investment allows us to keep building on that vision, backing great talent, creating new formats, and expanding the experiences that connect golf to the broader culture.”

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In 2024, the PGA Tour became a minority owner of Pro Shop as part of its $20 million Series A financing. The arrangement also brought the business and team behind Skratch into Pro Shop. In return, Pro Shop gained access to Tour content and on-site filming rights.

The Tour also positioned Pro Shop Studios as its preferred production studio for Hollywood-style projects. That existing relationship makes the latest investment different from conventional financial backing of an outside media company. However, the PGA Tour’s return suggests the league still sees value in Pro Shop’s approach to reaching audiences through formats beyond traditional tournament broadcasts.

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Blank’s involvement could also give Pro Shop access to a wider sports and consumer ecosystem. For instance, Troy Rice, CEO of PGA Tour Superstore, a retail company owned by AMBSE, will join Pro Shop’s board as part of the investment. That creates an interesting link between golf media, retail, participation, and fan experiences.

“Golf is now America’s largest-growing sport, and as its popularity rises, we’re seeing firsthand how people are discovering and engaging with the game in new ways,” Troy Rice said.

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Rice said the investment would help extend how PGA TOUR Superstore connects with golfers. He also pointed to areas such as simulators, golf entertainment venues, and social platforms.

Pro Shop’s expansion is closely tied to co-founder Chad Mumm. Mumm previously worked at Vox Media Studios and served as an executive producer on Netflix’s Full Swing. That experience helped establish the company’s credentials in sports storytelling. But Pro Shop’s current strategy goes well beyond documentary television.

Its portfolio includes Pro Shop Studios, Skratch, GolfWRX, Sugarloaf Social Club, and Paige Co., its media and consumer venture with Paige Spiranac. The company has also co-produced Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2 and The Hawk, while continuing its work on Full Swing.

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Each property reaches a somewhat different part of the golf audience. Full Swing focuses on professional players and their personal stories, while Skratch has a stronger social-first approach. GolfWRX connects with equipment enthusiasts and golf communities, and creator-led ventures bring personalities and lifestyle content into the mix.

According to reports, the new funding will support more live competitions and creator-driven programming, which could be something like the PGA Tour’s Creator Classic.

The company wants to build on these formats. It wants to develop experiences that bring fans closer to its brands in physical settings. Creator-led golf is another major part of the strategy. The Creator Classic has demonstrated how online personalities can become part of a professional golf media product. This could potentially introduce the sport to audiences that may not regularly watch a four-day tournament.

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For the PGA Tour, the investment also reinforces an existing relationship rather than creating a new media-rights agreement. The Tour is a returning investor, while Blank’s organization leads the latest round.