PGA Tour Left to Profusely Apologize to Fans as ‘Complete Disaster’ Strikes $9.5M Event

How much rain is too much rain? Apparently, enough to close the Blue Public Parking Lot and cause some logistical issues. The heavy volume of rain received overnight through Thursday morning has led to parking challenges. With the Red Parking lot now at full capacity due to the Blue Lot’s closure, spectators are facing some difficulties. So, what is going on at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open?

The $9.5M tournament is dealing with a parking situation that’s getting a bit out of hand. The Public Parking Blue Lot is closed, and all spectator parking has been redirected to the Red Lot, located at 436 Charleston Side Road. Similarly, VIP Parking Lot 4 is also closed, and those parking spots have been moved to the Caledon Ski Club West Lodge at 17431 Mississauga Road. The organizers acknowledge the inconvenience, stating, “Tournament officials apologize for any inconvenience resulting from today’s weather-impacted situation.”

In light of the situation, the organizers are urging spectators to use ride-share or public drop-off options. They’re also promising to provide more information soon, stating that “Additional parking information for the remainder of tournament rounds will be updated later today. A refund and/or re-issued ticket policy will be shared later today as well.” They had previously apologized with a heartfelt “We sincerely apologize for today’s parking situation,” showing they’re committed to keeping fans informed despite the challenges.

Fans will likely appreciate the transparency and updates, so here’s hoping they follow through on their promises and get things back on track. But until that happens, fans will stay angry with the event organizers.

Netizens are ‘very disappointed’ with the parking problems at the RBC Canadian Open

Starting off strong with what one fan said, “Very disappointed to have driven all the way from Oakville to be sitting in traffic for over 2 hours with the red parking lot sold out”, while the other wrote, “Complete disaster.” Well, this isn’t the first time the RBC Canadian Open has suffered from parking problems. In fact, back in 2023, the tournament faced similar issues, with spectator parking already sold out for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. As the tournament website then advised, “Spectators traveling to the RBC Canadian Open are encouraged to utilize TTC services, rideshare/car hire and to please consider carpooling,” since “there is no public parking onsite at Oakdale or in the surrounding neighbourhood.” And it’s clear that parking planning remains a challenge.

One fan wrote, “Definitely have to fix the parking situation for the rest of the weekend. This is outrageous”, while the other said, “One hour to park and now in a line of hundreds waiting for a bus. Brutal.” And while it is brutal, it is not surprising. Golf tournaments and parking issues go hand in hand, and it was pretty evident at the 2024 Solheim Cup. The event, held at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, saw attendees face hours-long wait times for parking shuttles, with some fans waiting in lines over a mile long at Jiffy Lube Live, a nearby outdoor concert venue. Despite arriving early, many fans didn’t make it to the course until after 9:00 a.m., well past the first 7:05 a.m. tee time. The LPGA later apologized for the chaos, stating, “We recognize and deeply apologize to all fans affected by the challenges with shuttling from parking to the golf course,” and assured fans they’d made changes to mitigate the issues moving forward.

One fan gave some advice that many may be willing to take as they wrote, “Never seen this type of incompetence at an event. If you aren’t there now turn around and go home!” Toronto-based news anchor, Chris McKee, commented on the whole drama and wrote, “Looks like things are running smoothly @ the Canadian Open. No parking for fans for a course that is 90 minutes north of Toronto.” He added, “I know the area well & can’t understand why they put it up in Caledon. The course is lovely but the location is bad for traffic & zero hotels up there.” What are your thoughts on the matter? Let us know in the comment section below!