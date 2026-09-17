PGA Tour Makes Controversial Rule Call as Brutal Weather Threatens Biltmore Championship

The PGA Tour was supposed to mark a triumphant homecoming to Asheville for the first time in 80 years. Instead, the inaugural Biltmore Championship is facing a brutal weather check. Consequently, PGA Tour officials had to apply the preferred lies rule, prompting fans to question the decision even before players took a single shot.

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The PGA Tour Communications posted the update on its official account on X, stating, “Due to heavy rainfall and high temperatures in Western North Carolina, creating challenging agronomic conditions during the final phases of tour preparation, preferred lies will be in effect for all four rounds at Biltmore Championship Asheville-PGA Tour Rules Committee.”

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To understand the controversy, we first need to understand the concept of preferred lies. This temporary local rule allows players to lift, clean, and place their balls within a specified distance without penalty when they rest in a closely mown area through the green. Tour officials typically invoke the rule only when turf conditions have genuinely deteriorated, since it removes the randomness of a poor lie and can shave strokes off a field’s scoring average. Applying it for four rounds rather than as a round-by-round call based on morning speculation is drawing scrutiny. It indicates that officials expect the course to be compromised through Sunday.

Although the officials reached a decision after completing relevant checks, reactions online remain divided, with some fans questioning whether local rainfall totals justify the call.

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Also notably, the decision comes after the course faced constant disruptions. Earlier, PGA Tour Communications announced that fog delayed Thursday’s opening round, prompting a move of the start time to 7:30 a.m. ET, a 30-minute setback. Moreover, the tour’s Thursday forecast for Biltmore backed up the concern. It called for valley fog at sunrise, temperatures climbing into the upper 80s by mid-afternoon, and a rising chance of thunderstorms moving in early evening. It also stated that humidity, paired with recent rains, had softened the course enough for officials to determine and justify a preferred lies call.

That being said, The Cliffs at Walnut Cove is a Jack Nicklaus-designed course that plays to a par 71 at 7,249 yards. It is hosting the PGA Tour event for the first time since the Asheville Land of Sky Open ended its run in 1942.

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This year, 132 players compete through Sunday, with Jacob Bridgeman as the tournament’s top-ranked golfer. Moreover, Jackson Koivun, Corey Conners, and Nick Taylor are tuning up for the Presidents Cup. Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover are both fighting to stay inside the FedEx top 100, which raises the stakes even higher. Now, how the Championship works out remains to be seen.