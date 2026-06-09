PGA Tour Makes Feelings Clear as $35 Billion Sponsor Cuts All Ties After 13 Years

After years of backing one of the PGA Tour’s most recognizable summer stops, Rocket Companies, worth $35 billion, has decided its investment in the Rocket Classic no longer matches the value it receives. As the tour moves towards a major schedule overhaul, this raises fresh questions about its event structure and how it would affect tournaments outside golf’s premier tier.

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“The Rocket Classic will be held for the eighth and final time later this summer, The News has learned and Rocket Companies and the PGA Tour have confirmed,” Tony Paul of The Detroit News wrote in an exclusive.

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The tale of this relationship started in 2014, when the Rocket Companies, then Quicken Loans, took over title sponsorship of the AT&T National. At the time, the event was hosted by the Tiger Woods Foundation.

Quicken Loans’ then-CEO, Bill Emerson, said the company was looking forward to partnering with the tour. Both Woods and the PGA Tour shared this excitement.

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“On behalf of the PGA TOUR, I am extremely pleased to welcome Quicken Loans as the new title sponsor of the National,” the PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem had said.

The event was hosted in the Washington, D.C. area from 2014-2018, but that changed in 2019, when it was officially renamed to the Rocket Classic. “Professional golf belongs in Detroit,” CEO Jay Farner said.

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It wasn’t just a branding deal, though, as it soon became a civic platform tied to Detroit-focused philanthropy. In fact, it won the PGA Tour’s Fair Way Award in 2019. The award is presented for being a leader in diversity, equity, and inclusion. And by 2021, the event’s primary nonprofit organization, Rocket Giving Fund, had raised $3 million in donations for Southeast Michigan charities.

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In 2021 alone, the nonprofit raised over $1.35 million for its “Changing the Course” initiative. Around $805,000 of that went into helping bridge the digital divide in Detroit. Thanks to that, the Rocket Mortgage Classic was awarded the PGA Tour’s Fair Way Award for the second time in 2023. But all that will come to a halt now as the 13-year-old partnership ends.

Tony Paul highlighted that it was Rocket Companies’ decision amid the major schedule overhaul. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp and the Tiger Woods-led Future Competition Committee have already announced changes to the Florida swing for 2027. Dates for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Cadillac Championship, and the Valspar Championship have changed.

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Besides that, Brian Rolapp listed six themes for the changes coming to the PGA Tour during the 2026 Players Championship. One of the points he mentioned was about dividing the events into Track 1 and Track 2. Rocket Companies didn’t want to end up in Track 2, and they didn’t want to switch to Track 1 either because of the hefty sponsorship price tag associated with it.

To date, Rocket Companies has spent $150 million in its 13-year partnership with the PGA Tour. This includes $100 million spent as the title sponsor of the Rocket Classic.

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While this means the Rocket Classic won’t be on the schedule next year, the PGA Tour remains interested in the market. In a statement to The Detroit News, the PGA Tour said it will seek a new sponsor.

The end of Rocket Companies’ partnership highlights the growing challenges facing tournaments caught between rising sponsorship costs and the Tour’s evolving event hierarchy.