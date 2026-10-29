PGA Tour Nears $100M Visa Deal as Brian Rolapp Lands Biggest Sponsorship Yet

A logo on a tee marker is one thing. Visa appears to be buying something considerably larger: a share of how the PGA Tour funds its next decade. Sources tell Sports Business Journal that an agreement is nearly complete, and though neither side will discuss it publicly, both camps tend to stay quiet before a formal announcement.

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The deal would stand as the largest commercial win of Brian Rolapp’s time running the tour from Ponte Vedra — and it carries a sharper edge than the headline number suggests. Per David Rumsey, the official marketing partner status Visa acquires is the tour’s official payment partner category, held by Mastercard since 1995, with Visa taking over beginning in January. That reframes the story from a new sponsor signing to a changing of the guard at the top of the tour’s partner roster.

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SBJ reports that exact terms remain unavailable, though people familiar with the talks describe a commitment in the high eight figures per year, spread across several years. At that level, it would sit alongside — or above — what Visa puts behind the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics. After years of outside skepticism about the tour’s commercial strength, a number this large settles the argument on its own.

Per SBJ, a sponsorship of the rebuilt Tour Championship sits at the center of the package, which debuts in 2028 with match play at different courses. Organizers want a cluster of backers around that event, echoing the three “Proud Partners” model already used at the Players Championship. Visa would also secure naming rights to three Challenger Series tournaments beginning in 2028.

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The Challenger component may prove more valuable than it first appears, and SBJ’s sources suggest the tour knows it. Twenty of those events are planned—13 running opposite Championship Series stops on cable, seven on their own weeks with network coverage—and skeptics in the industry assumed naming rights would be tough to move with the top 120 players elsewhere. Signing a name like Visa this early hands the tour a reference point for the rest of that inventory.

Calendar pressure makes the timing matter, as SBJ notes. FedEx has held the tour’s umbrella sponsorship for two decades, and that arrangement expires at the end of the 2027 season just as the new model takes effect, with genuine doubt in the market about a renewal. Mastercard’s presenting sponsorship of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, in contrast, runs through 2028, meaning both card networks will share a stage at one of the tour’s marquee stops.

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Visa has its own reasons for wanting in. Its long-standing NFL partnership wrapped up in March, leaving a gap at the top of a portfolio otherwise built on individual team agreements. Fresh off full-year 2026 results, CEO Ryan McInerney described a “milestone year” anchored by record revenue approaching $46B.

SBJ identified the familiar names that shaped the discussions. Matt Manning of MKTG is said to have driven the Visa side, helped along by relationships Rolapp built during his NFL years, while Andrea Fairchild, SVP of Global Sponsorship Strategy, headed the effort for Visa. The payment category changes hands in January, with the tournament elements following in 2028.

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Everything now hinges on whether 2028 feels like a destination or an experiment. A Visa commitment at this scale, landing alongside new formats and a two-tier schedule, hands Rolapp the anchor brand he needs when he walks into the next round of negotiations. If the Challenger slots fill behind it, the story of this deal will be less about the money than about the door it opened.