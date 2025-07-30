Outcome of Tiger Woods & Donald Trump’s Meeting Fails to Meet Expectations as Golf Veteran Shares Details

Behind the closed doors of the White House, a crucial meeting unfolded in February 2025 between PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, golf legends Tiger Woods and Adam Scott, and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). The stakes were high, with a proposed $1.5 billion deal hanging in the balance, aimed at reunifying men’s professional golf. The meeting concluded without breakthroughs, and we never got to know what transpired following this meeting… until now.

Adam Scott, a PGA Tour Policy Board member and key figure in the merger talks, shared insights into the behind-the-scenes developments about that particular day. On Wednesday, ahead of the 2025 Wyndham Championship, Scott sat down for a press conference and said, “Yeah, obviously there’s not much happening between — I don’t know if more White House visits are really necessary. It was quite an experience, I have to say. I haven’t — those conversations haven’t advanced far from there.”

The recent update on the PGA Tour’s merger talks with LIV Golf has been somewhat underwhelming, particularly given the prolonged nature of the negotiations. Since June 2023, the PGA Tour has been engaged in discussions with the PIF to resolve their dispute and potentially unify men’s professional golf.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, Scott still believes there’s hope, and he pins it on the new Tour Enterprises CEO Brian Rolapp, who started his job on Monday. Talking about the same on Wednesday, Adam Scott said at the presser, “And with Brian stepping in, a lot of that’s going to fall onto his desk now. I think that he needs some time to kind of get up to speed and understand what’s going on with that.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Adam Scott was part of the selection committee that chose Brian Rolapp, a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience at the NFL, to lead the PGA Tour during a period of significant change. So, in conclusion, Brian Rolapp’s tenure is likely to bring good news for the merger, even if Adam Scott feels otherwise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Adam Scott speaks out on the merger.

The golf world was abuzz with anticipation when Brian Rolapp took the reins as PGA Tour CEO on June 17. However, the excitement was quickly tempered by revelations that conversations between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf had stalled. Golf Channel‘s Rex Hoggard reported that talks had come to a halt by April’s RBC Heritage tournament. PGA Tour policy board member Adam Scott echoed this sentiment, stating that there have been “no developments” this year.

During his interview on News.com.au, Scott said of the situation, “There have been no developments since earlier this year, so I would say, don’t hold your breath. The guys who have stayed at the PGA Tour have chosen to play PGA Tour-style golf, and most of them probably would have had the opportunity to play LIV-style golf, so they’ve made their choices, and there’s a divide.”

USA Today via Reuters Mar 11, 2021; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Adam Scott hits his tee shot on the 15th hole during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass – Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

But given LIV Golf’s long-term deal for their Adelaide event until 2031, it’s unlikely the league will fold soon. Some golf insiders suggest allowing top players to switch between tours for major events, but Adam Scott dismissed the idea of Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, or Cameron Smith making occasional appearances on the PGA Tour. “I think it’s less of a consideration that it’s been made out to be,” the 2013 Masters winner said. “I don’t think the [PGA] Tour can change the way it sets its competitive format up for three players, potentially.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the other hand, the stalled merger talk is particularly disappointing given the promising relationship between Rolapp and LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil, who share a Harvard Business School background and the Mormon faith, fostering personal connections beyond business ties. Even though that hasn’t come in use until this moment. At this point, however, the golf world will likely have to wait a little longer to even receive an update regarding the same matter.