PGA Tour, PIF Merger Sees New Twist as Tiger Woods’s White House Visit Is Followed by One From LIV Golf Veteran

The PGA Tour–LIV Golf merger saga just got another unexpected wrinkle. Two years after the groundbreaking Framework Agreement was signed to unify the sport’s fractured elite tours, the deal remains unresolved—and frustration is mounting on both sides. In recent months, tensions have grown as merger discussions resumed behind closed doors, notably during a high-profile February 2025 meeting at the White House between PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan. Then in April, fresh details emerged: the PIF’s proposal would allow LIV Golf to continue operating and give Al-Rumayyan a powerful co-chair role in the PGA’s commercial entity. But that’s where the stalemate lies. The PGA Tour wants full reunification under a single tour banner, and leading figures remain hesitant to hand Al-Rumayyan the keys while LIV still runs independently.

Now, amid this fragile standoff, former Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter has entered the chat. The veteran LIV golfer raised eyebrows this week after posting photos from a surprise visit to the White House—just months after Tiger Woods did the same. In an Instagram post, Poulter posed beside former U.S. President Donald Trump and reflected on the “magical” experience of standing behind the Resolute Desk.

“I was honored to have been asked to spend some time visiting President Trump at the White House,” Poulter wrote. “Such a special place… Here’s to a great week in Washington.” The move adds another layer of intrigue to the fractured state of men’s professional golf, where the long-delayed merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf remains unresolved. After initial optimism in late 2023 and early 2024, Monahan admitted in spring 2025 that the deal still has no definitive timeline. The stalled progress has reignited tensions and left players from both sides uncertain about the future of the sport.

Tiger Woods’s own visit to the White House in February this year—also alongside Monahan and Al-Rumayyan—was seen as a high-stakes effort to move negotiations forward. That meeting marked a rare show of unity among figures with otherwise divided loyalties. Poulter, a founding member of LIV’s Majesticks GC, has been one of the league’s most vocal personalities and continues to stand firmly with the breakaway tour. His White House appearance—especially given the political overtones of visiting Trump, a known LIV supporter—will likely stir debate among PGA loyalists and fans watching the merger impasse with increasing frustration. While Poulter didn’t explicitly reference the PGA-LIV feud, the timing and symbolism of his visit have not gone unnoticed. With uncertainty looming and no concrete resolution in sight, the sport’s future seems as divided as ever—despite recent moves from major figures on both sides.

This backdrop of division and uncertainty sets the stage for deeper insights, as veteran journalist Eamon Lynch recently revealed the hidden truths behind the stalled PGA-PIF merger.

Eamon Lynch exposes what the PGA-LIV merger is really about

As golf fans fixate on the ever-delayed merger between the PGA Tour and PIF, veteran journalist Eamon Lynch has pulled back the curtain—and what he revealed isn’t just about tee times and television rights. According to Lynch, the much-hyped Framework Agreement between Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan had already fulfilled its true purpose back in 2023: “It was only ever intended to end the expensive and reputationally hazardous litigation.” Everything since? A slow-motion scramble for power and control.

This bold claim reframes the entire merger narrative. Forget unity or strategic growth. Lynch argues that the agreement was never about building a better tour—it was about calling off the legal war before both sides burned billions more in court. That war did end. Now, the chess match over who gets to write golf’s next chapter drags on. Meanwhile, LIV Golf, reportedly $5 billion deep, fights to stay relevant. The PGA Tour talks up stability, but internal exits and boardroom drama suggest otherwise. Al-Rumayyan? He’s watching from Riyadh with a long-game mindset. As the June 6 “deadline” looms, Lynch’s take makes one thing clear: the real merger happened long ago. The rest is just branding.