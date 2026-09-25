PGA Tour Prepares $11,000 Honor for Donald Trump Ahead of His Special Visit at the Presidents Cup

President Donald Trump will need to flag down a shuttle when he lands at Medinah Country Club this weekend. Instead, the PGA Tour prepares to welcome him with a five-figure-adjacent golf cart with his name—or rather, his number—already stitched into the upholstery, waiting for him.

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The first look at this expensive vehicle came from Front Office Sports reporter David Rumsey, who broke the story on X. “Presidential seal, ’47’ stitching, top speed of 19 mph.”

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Rumsey noted the cart comes from Club Car, and the model retails for $11,299. The report also gives fans the first glimpse of what’s been building specifically for the sitting president’s arrival.

As to why this is happening? Well, POTUS is set to attend the final round of the 2026 Presidents Cup on Sunday, September 27. He will be serving as the honorary chairman of the biennial team event. Notably, it’s not a random invitation. The Presidents Cup has a tradition dating back to its founding in 1994. The head of state serves as the honorary chairman.

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Moreover, ahead of the visit, Club Car, the tournament’s official golf cart supplier since the event began, built a custom honorary captain’s cart exclusively for Trump. The company has manufactured golf cars for every Presidents Cup for over three decades, but according to a company spokesperson, no honorary chairman has ever received a vehicle this personalized. As for the specifications, the cart’s base model is Club Car’s Onward 4-Passenger, a lithium-ion battery-powered vehicle that normally retails for $11,299 and tops out at 19 mph.

From a visual standpoint, the first brief glimpse shared with FOS shows the cart leans hard into presidential branding. The hood carries a hand-painted presidential seal, while the front seat is stitched with the number ’47.’ It references Trump being both the 45th and the 47th president.

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The overall painting scheme is red, white, and blue, wrapped in American flag graphics and fighter jet imagery, a design choice Club Car says is tied to the broader 250th anniversary of American independence, one that numerous sports properties have honored throughout 2026.

The cart is reportedly being kept under wraps at Medinah until Trump’s Sunday arrival, and a club spokesperson said the White House team is aware of it. Moreover, the club is hopeful the president will appreciate the gesture when he sees it in person.

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Both the US and international squads are also using custom-liveried Club Car fleets this week, painted in their respective team colors: red, white, and blue for the Americans and black and yellow for the international side. It’s underscoring how central the cart supplier has become to the event’s visual identity this time.

Has Trump Gotten Something Like This Before?

This isn’t the first time Trump has occupied a ceremonial perch at a marquee golf event. He served the same honorary chairman role at the 2017 Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey. There he took part in the trophy presentation after the U.S. beat the International team 19-11. He’s also made a habit of showing up to team golf as a spectator rather than an honoree. The most recent example would be at the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where he arrived by Air Force One. He was greeted by chants of “U-S-A.”

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But what sets the Medinah cart apart is the personalization. Past honorary chairmen, including Trump in 2017, were treated as dignitaries but weren’t given bespoke, presidentially themed equipment built around their likeness and a specific model number.

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For now, when the players engage in the closing singles matches, whether Trump decides to take a spin for himself remains to be seen on Sunday.